news

The Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, has issued a directive that it will sack chief executive of any bank and its chairman who fails to publish its annual account 12 months after the financial year-end.

Godwin Emefiele, CBN governor, signed the directive in the CBN’s Monetary, Credit, Foreign Trade and Exchange Guidelines for Fiscal Years 2018/2019 released over the weekend.

The policy aligns with the provisions of the Bank and Other Financial Institutions Act (BOFIA) 1991, which require banks to, subject to the written approval of the CBN, publish their audited financial statements- financial position and comprehensive income- in a national newspaper printed and circulated in Nigeria not later than four months after the end of each financial year.

Besides, to allow the implementation of consolidated supervision, the CBN directed all banks, discount houses and their subsidiaries to continue to adopt December 31 as their accounting year end.

”The CBN will continue to hold the Board Chairman and Managing Director of a defaulting bank directly responsible for any breach and impose appropriate sanctions, which may include barring the Managing Director or his/her nominee from participation in the Bankers’ Committee and disclosing the reason for such suspension.”

“It will also include suspension of the foreign exchange dealership licence of the bank and its name sent to the Nigerian Stock Exchange (in the case of a public quoted company) and removal of the Chairman and Managing Director/CEO from office if the accounts remain unpublished for 12 months after the end of the bank’s financial year,” the report said.

Here are the companies that failed to meet the deadline for filing of financial reports

International Breweries – filed its report on April 4, 2018

Lafarge Africa Plc – released early in April, some days after the deadline

FBN Holdings – released its full-year report last week, some weeks after the deadline

Diamond Bank

Fidelity Bank

Linkage Assurance

Abbey Mortgage Bank

Guinea Insurance

Mutual Benefits and

Union Bank.