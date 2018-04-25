news

Victor Moses is the most followed Super Eagles striker in the coach Gernot Rohr led Super Eagles team.

Victor Moses leads the pack with a total of 1.05 million followers and just 688 tweets on the social media platform.

Business Insider SSA findings revealed that Victor Moses leads the pack with a total of 1.05 million followers on the social media platform.

The Chelsea star is also one of the most active Twitter users in the team scheduled to impress Nigerian fans in Russia at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

With 688 tweets and 51 likes, the Nigerian Football Federation player of the year follows just 144 Twitter users.

Arsenal player, Alex Iwobi follows Moses with a total of 594K, 777 tweets and 34 likes. The young player follows just 44 Twitter users.

Third on the list the the team's captain, Mikel John Obi with 122K followers. The Shanghai player has only tweeted 153 times and follows just 36 Twitter users.

Kelechi Ihenacho comes fourth with 187K followers while Onazi Ogenyi follows him with a total of 116K followers. Kenneth Omeruo manages a total of 71.6K followers while John Ogu enjoys conversations with his 64.1K followers and Leon Balogun enjoys affection from his 52.1K followers.

While William Troost Ekong holds the eight position with 34.9K followers, Jude Ighalo settles for the ninth position with 33.5K followers; Joel Obi with 28.7K followers and Francis Uzoho with only 2,714 followers.