Sports :  What abandoned Olympic venues from around the world look like today

We're one year removed from the start of the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.
While the Games were a success from a competitive standpoint, Rio's facilities frequently came under fire. The Olympic Village was called "uninhabitable," while a ramp at the sailing venue was destroyed by 10-foot waves – and that was before the competition even started.
With each passing Olympics, more and more cities around the world are starting to question whether hosting the Olympics is worth it.
Most cities simply do not have the infrastructure required to withstand the two-week influx of athletes, coaches, fans, and media members. The money required to build state-of-the-art athletic facilities is soaring, and academic research suggests that spending billions on a two-week event is not a wise investment.
In the worst-case scenario for host cities, Olympic venues go unused after the games and become white elephants — total wastes of space and money. We've seen this at Olympic sites around the world.
Of course, the reasons this happens are specific to each country. Sarajevo, for example, suffered from a gruesome war that caused the 1984 Winter Olympic venues to crumble. Nevertheless, these photos from Reuters, Getty Images, and others have become symbolic of the downside of hosting the Olympics.
Will the 2018 Winter Games in Pyeongchang follow a similar path?
In 2016, Rio de Janeiro hosted the first Olympic Games in Latin America in nearly 40 years. (Buda Mendes/Getty)
The city has yet to clear away much of the debris created by the Games. Here's what's left of the Rio Media Center, demolished in September. (Mario Tama/Getty)
The site has become a health hazard. It is located in downtown Rio, close to public facilities like city hall, a convention center and a day care. (Mario Tama/Getty)
Many Olympic sites are littered with rusty metal. (Mario Tama/Getty)
Maracana Stadium, where the football tournament was held. (Mario Lobao/AP)
The grass is almost completely dry. (Mario Lobao/AP)
Looters ransacked the stadium back in January, taking items like televisions, fire extinguishers and a statue. (Silvia Izquierdo/AP)
Source: BBC
Aquatics facilities are also in disrepair. This one was covered by translucent tapestries before they started to wear away. (Silvia Izquierdo/AP)
It looks even worse without them. (Buda Mendes/Getty)
Inside, the stadium is deserted. Puddles of stagnant water cover the floors, creating a breeding ground for mosquitoes. (Buda Mendes/Getty)
The facility's exterior isn't much better. The city was supposed to tear down the aquatics stadium soon after the Olympics, but no progress has been made so far. (Buda Mendes/Getty)
The Olympic golf course is mostly deserted. There are sometimes only three or four groups playing at a time. (Silvia Izquierdo/AP)
Source: Golf.com
The course cost around $20 million to build. (Silvia Izquierdo/AP)
Source: Golf.com
Olympic signage continues to loom throughout the city. (Silvia Izquierdo/AP)
A view of Rio from the mostly abandoned Olympic Park. (Buda Mendes/Getty)
Rio's Olympic Village. Thousands of apartments remain unoccupied. (Renata Brito/AP)
Source: Rio's $700 million athletes village was turned into luxury condos but is now reportedly 'shuttered' and 93% vacant
This water tank has been abandoned. (Mario Tama/Getty)
So were most of the city's efforts to clean up Guanabara Bay. The bay was the site of the sailing and other open-water events. (Silvia Izquierdo/AP)
Cleaning up Guanabara Bay was a big part of Rio's successful bid to host the Games. (Silvia Izquierdo/AP)
Source: One of the sites for the 2016 Summer Olympics is completely filthy, and it's going to stay that way
Lying in Rio's rubble are thousands of pamphlets from the Games — scars of an Olympics that proved to be more than the city bargained for. (Mario Tama/Getty)
Sarajevo hosted the Winter Olympics in 1984. (REUTERS/Dado Ruvic)
One decade later, civil war broke out amid the breakup of what during the Olympics was the country of Yugoslavia. (REUTERS/Dado Ruvic)
Some of the Olympic venues were repurposed and used as military facilities. (REUTERS/Dado Ruvic)
Source: REUTERS
The bobsled facility was turned into an artillery stronghold during the war. (REUTERS/Dado Ruvic)
Source: REUTERS
Today the heavily graffitied course is sometimes used for BMX races. (REUTERS/Dado Ruvic)
A dog walks past the Kosevo Stadium, where the opening ceremonies were held. (REUTERS/Dado Ruvic)
And weeds grow over the walls of the Kosevo Stadium. (REUTERS/Dado Ruvic)
The abandoned ski jump at Mount Igman. (REUTERS/Dado Ruvic)
Seating is overrun with grass and weeds. (REUTERS/Dado Ruvic)
Another angle of the ski jump. (REUTERS/Dado Ruvic)
The track itself is covered in debris. (REUTERS/Dado Ruvic)
The ski jump through a broken window. (REUTERS/Dado Ruvic)
The Olympic rings on a tower above what used to be the figure skating arena. (REUTERS/Dado Ruvic)
This is what's left of the figure skating facility, Zetra Hall. (REUTERS/Dado Ruvic)
Atlanta hosted the Summer Olympics in 1996. The Atlanta-Fulton County Stadium was used for baseball, but was demolished in 1997. The space was turned into 4,000 parking spaces. (REUTERS Photography)
Source: Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The cauldron was moved from Atlanta's Centennial Olympic Stadium when the stadium was renamed Turner Field and repurposed for the Braves. The cauldron now sits idly overlooking a highway, and Turner Field will be demolished in 2017. (AP/Erik L. Lesser)
Source: Around the Rings
Beijing hosted the 2008 Summer Olympics and will host the 2022 Winter Olympics. (REUTERS/David Gray)
A sign from the area where the baseball stadium once stood. (REUTERS/David Gray)
A stray dog on a field that was once inside the baseball stadium. (REUTERS/David Gray)
A makeshift broom in what was once an Olympic "green area." (REUTERS/David Gray)
Tourists next to the rings in a former "green area" from the Olympics. (REUTERS/David Gray)
The parking lot for the cycling stadium is now used for driving tests. (REUTERS/David Gray)
Source: REUTERS
A rusting sign from the kayaking facility. (REUTERS/David Gray)
A security guard with a flat tire from his bicycle at the kayaking venue. (REUTERS/David Gray)
Source: REUTERS
The three empty poles in the left of the shot once flew country flags of medal-winning Olympians. (REUTERS/David Gray)
Source: REUTERS
The BMX facility. (REUTERS/David Gray)
Many of their stadiums are shut out from the public, like the beach volleyball facility. (REUTERS/David Gray)
A promotional banner for beach volleyball still stands. (REUTERS/David Gray)
Panels on the outside of the beach volleyball facility are falling off. (REUTERS/David Gray)
A boat sails past the stands and observation tower from the rowing facility. (REUTERS/David Gray)
The polluted waters near the facility. (REUTERS/David Gray)
Athens went $15 billion over its budget to prepare for the 2004 Summer Olympics. (REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis)
Source: IMF
Greece shouldered the cost overruns, and many of the facilities have fallen into disuse. (YouTube)
Source: Bloomberg
The Olympic Village is abandoned. (Milos Bicanski/Getty Images)
The city planned to turn the Olympic Village into public housing. (Oli Scarff/Getty Images)
Source: Telegraph
Thousands of families applied to live there, but the whole project fell through. (Oli Scarff/Getty Images)
Source: Telegraph
Seating areas are overgrown with weeds. (REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis)
And stairs and covered in rust. (Oli Scarff/Getty Images)
The canoe and kayak facility was the first in Olympic history to be filled with saltwater rather than freshwater. (REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis)
Source: NYT
Now it's abandoned. (Milos Bicanski/Getty Images)
And dry in patches. (REUTERS/David Gray)
There's graffiti everywhere. (AP)
Beach volleyball practice courts are growing wild. (REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis)
The beach volleyball venue from a distance. (Oli Scarff/Getty Images)
Inside, it's a nightmare. (REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis)
And useless. (REUTERS/Yiorgos Karahalis)
Weeds are everywhere. (REUTERS/Yiorgos Karahalis)
A diving center is drained. (Oli Scarff/Getty Images)
A pool at the Olympic Village is filthy. (Milos Bicanski/Getty Images)
And polluted. (Milos Bicanski/Getty Images)
Frogs have found homes, at least. (AP)
The tracks are still used by some, but it doesn't mean they're in good shape. (REUTERS/Yiorgos Karahalis)
The field hockey facility. (AP)
And an old podium. (REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis)
null (Jamie McDonald/Getty Images)