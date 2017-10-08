Sports :  The Seahawks tried a clever trick play and it was intercepted

Wide Receiver Tanner McEvoy's deep pass was a bit late and a bit behind the receiver, leading to an interception.
The Seattle Seahawks tried to get cute against the Los Angeles Rams, and it didn't go so well.
On the first play of a first-quarter drive, Russell Wilson threw a horizontal pass to wide receiver Tanner McEvoy who then launched a deep, cross-field pass to J.D. McKissic, which was intercepted.
The Rams then marched down the field for a touchdown.
Here's the play:
Safe to say Seattle will likely scrap that play from the playbook.