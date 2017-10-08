Home > Business Insider > Sports >

The Seahawks tried a clever trick play and it was intercepted

Sports The Seahawks tried a clever trick play and it was intercepted

  • Published:

Wide Receiver Tanner McEvoy's deep pass was a bit late and a bit behind the receiver, leading to an interception.

pete carroll play

pete carroll

(Jeffrey Phelps/AP)
The Seattle Seahawks tried to get cute against the Los Angeles Rams, and it didn't go so well.

On the first play of a first-quarter drive, Russell Wilson threw a horizontal pass to wide receiver Tanner McEvoy who then launched a deep, cross-field pass to J.D. McKissic, which was intercepted.

The Rams then marched down the field for a touchdown.

Here's the play:

Safe to say Seattle will likely scrap that play from the playbook.

