Sports :  The Lakers just set a new NBA record for shooting futility — and still managed to win

The LA Lakers shot 2-for-14 (14.3%) from the free throw line on Friday against the Indiana Pacers, the worst single-game percentage in NBA history.

Julius Randle

Julius Randle Lakers

(AP Images / Kyusung Gong)
  • The Lakers were still able to beat the Pacers, who had some shooting woes of their own.


The Los Angeles Lakers made the wrong kind of history on Friday night.

The team collectively shot 2-for-14 — or 14.3% — from the free throw line against the Indiana Pacers, the worst single-game shooting percentage by any team in NBA history with a minimum of 10 attempts, according to Elias Sports Bureau.

Perhaps even more shocking is that the Lakers were still able to pull out a 99-86 win, downing the Pacers for their 16th victory of the season.

Guard Jordan Clarkson, who sunk both free throws for the Lakers while five of his teammates went at least 0-for-2, couldn't believe it when told after the game.

"Man, that free throw line, it's like a virus or something," Clarkson told reporters. "What did we shoot?"

Upon being told of the 2-for-14 debacle, Clarkson didn't mince words: "Oh s---."

The free throw woes came alongside several notable absences in the Lakers lineup, including Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.

Not to be outdone, the Pacers made some history of their own. They shot just 2-for-25 (8%) from the 3-point line, the lowest percentage in franchise history and the worst ever by any Lakers opponent, with a minimum of 20 attempts.

Despite their free throw struggles, the Lakers have won 5 of their last 7 games. Their next match-up is against the New York Knicks on Sunday.

