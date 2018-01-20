Sports :  The Lakers just set a new NBA record for shooting futility — and still managed to win

The LA Lakers shot 2-for-14 (14.3%) from the free throw line on Friday against the Indiana Pacers, the worst single-game percentage in NBA history.
The Los Angeles Lakers made the wrong kind of history on Friday night.
The team collectively shot 2-for-14 — or 14.3% — from the free throw line against the Indiana Pacers, the worst single-game shooting percentage by any team in NBA history with a minimum of 10 attempts, according to Elias Sports Bureau.
Perhaps even more shocking is that the Lakers were still able to pull out a 99-86 win, downing the Pacers for their 16th victory of the season.
Guard Jordan Clarkson, who sunk both free throws for the Lakers while five of his teammates went at least 0-for-2, couldn't believe it when told after the game.
"Man, that free throw line, it's like a virus or something," Clarkson told reporters. "What did we shoot?"
Upon being told of the 2-for-14 debacle, Clarkson didn't mince words: "Oh s---."
The free throw woes came alongside several notable absences in the Lakers lineup, including Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.
Not to be outdone, the Pacers made some history of their own. They shot just 2-for-25 (8%) from the 3-point line, the lowest percentage in franchise history and the worst ever by any Lakers opponent, with a minimum of 20 attempts.
Despite their free throw struggles, the Lakers have won 5 of their last 7 games. Their next match-up is against the New York Knicks on Sunday.