Sports :  Stone Cold Steve Austin slammed beers and hit 72-year-old Vince McMahon with a Stunner to celebrate the 25th anniversary of 'Monday Night Raw'

"Monday Night Raw" celebrated its 25th anniversary on Monday night with a show filled with WWE wrestlers from over the years.

The highlight of the night came in the very first segment of the show, when Stone Cold Steve Austin came out to give Vince McMahon a Stone Cold Stunner.

The show served as a preamble to the Royal Rumble, which will kickoff the "Road to WrestleMania" on Sunday.



"Monday Night Raw" celebrated 25 years on the air this week with a WWE Superstar-studded show live from Brooklyn.

Throughout the evening, 25 years worth of WWE legends came through the show to pop the crowd, perform a finisher, or simply give their thanks to the WWE Universe. But the highlight of the show without a doubt came in its very first segment, when Stone Cold Steve Austin made his dramatic return to the ring to give Vince McMahon a Stunner.

The scene began with Shane and Stephanie McMahon bringing their father Vince out to congratulate him on the success of "Monday Night Raw," handing him a plaque to commemorate the day. Vince was unimpressed with the tribute, saying "It feels cheap, but then again we are in Brooklyn," and earning groans and boos from the crowd.

After Vince admonished the crowd a bit longer, saying the only person he needed to thank for the success of "Monday Night Raw" was himself, the infamous sounds of Stone Cold's glass shattered, and Steve Austin entered the ring.

Vince pleaded for mercy, and thought he might've earned it for a moment, but it wasn't long before McMahon and his son were both sent to the floor with a Stone Cold Stunner.

After that the show was hit-or-miss, with very little wrestling breaking up long segments of cameo appearances from former WWE Superstars. But with the Royal Rumble set for this Sunday, it's not surprising that the show might be a bit thin in preparation for the big night.