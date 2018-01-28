Home > Business Insider > Sports >

Sports :  Roger Federer said he'll never dress like Rafael Nadal — here's why

Sports Roger Federer said he'll never dress like Rafael Nadal — here's why

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Roger Federer marvels at the size of world number one tennis player Rafa Nadal's arms.

Rafa Nadal wearing a sleeveless shirt. Not everyone's a fan. play

Rafa Nadal wearing a sleeveless shirt. Not everyone's a fan.

(Getty Images/Business Insider)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

  • Roger Federer completed his latest domination of the Aussie Open with a 5-set win in the Final on Sunday, his 20th career Grand Slam title.
  • Rafa Nadal stole headlines earlier in the tournament when he wore a sleeveless shirt at the Australian Open recently.
  • It is not a look that Federer dares to replicate.
  • The reason is quite simple, according to Federer.


World number one-ranked tennis player Rafa Nadal caused a racket this month.

Not because he was forced to withdraw from the Australian Open due to injury, but because he went on the court to play wearing a sleeveless shirt.

It is not a trend we can expect Nadal's playing rival Roger Federer to replicate. Not because Federer doesn't love Nadal's dress sense, but because, he claims, it is an impossible act to follow.

Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal. play

Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal.

(Getty Images)

Federer was asked if he would ever go sleeveless, like Nadal. "That's not going to happen," Federer said, according to The Telegraph. "You know why, it's pretty simple."

The reason? "My arms are not as big as his."

Federer did add that he "loves" Nadal's look. And, if you needed reminding, here's how Nadal's arms look.

A close-up of the sleeveless shirt. play

A close-up of the sleeveless shirt.

(Getty Images)

Federer completed his latest domination of the Aussie Open with a 5-set win in the Final on Sunday, his 20th career Grand Slam title. However, before that, he took time out of his schedule to write a letter to Nadal.

"I wrote to Rafa late [on Tuesday] night before I went to bed," he said. "It was the last thing I did, to make sure he was okay. It was not nice to see a rival and friend go out [with an injury]."

Top 3

1 Sports The first trailer for Bill Simmons' 'Andre the Giant' documentary...bullet
2 Sports The 62 most mesmerizing photos from the 2014 Winter Olympics in...bullet
3 Sports WHERE ARE THEY NOW? Bill Belichick's big-name coaching staff...bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

Monaco's defender Fabinho (L) celebrates after scoring a goal on January 28, 2018 at the Velodrome stadium in Marseille, southern France
Football Fabinho grabs Monaco point at Marseille, Bordeaux stun Lyon
Barcelona forward Lionel Messi celebrates a goal during the Spanish league football match between FC Barcelona and Deportivo Alaves at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on January 28, 2018
Football Messi strikes late to down tough Alaves
Napoli's forward Dries Mertens (L) celebrates with teammate Jose Maria Callejon after scoring during the Italian Serie A football match between SSC Napoli and Bologna FC
Football Mertens keeps Napoli top, Milan stall Lazio
"I've said many times the only thing they (referees) have to do is protect the players," said Manchester City's manager Pep Guardiola, pictured on January 20, 2018
Football Guardiola urges referees to protect players after Sane injury