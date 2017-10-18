Sports :  Richard Sherman on possible collusion against Colin Kaepernick: 'They had a point to make and they made it'

The outspoken Sherman has never shied away from weighing in on the issues that matter to him. Earlier this week, he told the Seattle Post-Intelligencer that he agrees with Kaepernick's accusation that teams conspired to keep him unemployed, saying that "they had a point to make and they made it."

"You hear every excuse in the world," he said, according to Michael-Shawn Dugar. "It's not this system, this system doesn't work for him — these quarterbacks are terrible in any system; there are quarterbacks that are bad in every system. And so what?"

Kaepernick became a free agent in March and drew few calls from the rest of the league — the Seahawks and Ravens were the only teams reported to have more than a passing interest in signing him. Meanwhile, a number of arguably inferior quarterbacks have been signed since Kaepernick hit the open market, leading to speculation that the league has shunned him for his views.

Still, others believe Kaepernick has not been signed based on football reasons alone, but Sherman doesn't buy it.

"You hear every excuse in the book for why he doesn't have a job, but you see what it is," Sherman said. "They agreed not to give him a job and it is what it is."

This isn't the first time Sherman has come out in support of Kaepernick. The Ravens showed interest in signing Kaepernick in August, but team owner Steve Bisciotti reportedly vetoed the deal. Days later, Bisciotti admitted he sought input from fans and others on how they would take to the signal caller's political views.

"For you to say you have to check with sponsors and fans because this guy took a knee and made a statement?" Sherman said at the time, according to USA Today. "Now if you told me this guy threw eight pick-sixes last year and played like a bum, had no talent, that's one thing ... You're telling me fans would rather you lose and put a worse player out there because a guy took a stand? That's where it's so troublesome to me."

Kaepernick's grievance will be heard by a neutral arbitrator sometime in the weeks ahead. Sherman, meanwhile, will appear in his next game on Sunday against the New York Giants.