Sports :  Marshawn Lynch’s bizarre night included just 2 carries, an ejection, sneaking into the stands, and taking the BART home with fans

Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch didn't see any action during the second half of Thursday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs, but the end of his night was still as eventful as ever.

Lynch found himself in a costly altercation midway through the second quarter, when Chiefs cornerback Marcus Peters delivered a late hit on Raiders quarterback Derek Carr. Several Raiders linemen went after Peters, one of Lynch's longtime friends and a fellow Oakland native. Lynch ran towards the chaos but grabbed and shoved a referee in the process, earning a hasty suspension from the rest of the game and a fine of at least $30,000, according to ESPN.

But while Lynch couldn't take the field in the second half, he still wanted to watch, and he did so in bizarre fashion. The 31 year old was spotted taking in the rest of the game from the stands in the Oakland Coliseum, providing a unique experience for the local fans seated nearby.

Take a look:

Seeing a millionaire NFL player among the crowd was strange enough, but Lynch apparently wanted to spend even more time with his fans. He and Peters were spotted on a BART train after the game, perhaps as a trip down memory lane to their childhood days in Oakland.

His fans were elated:

We hopped on the Bart after the game. @mpjuiceman @beastmode @bmpllc24 A post shared by Squint (@iamsquint) on Oct 19, 2017 at 11:58pm PDT

While Lynch is known for his lethargic persona when speaking to media members, he didn't shy away from having a bit of fun with the public. He and the Raiders fans riding the train gloated about Oakland's 31-30 win and ribbed Peters for being on the Chiefs, as shown in this NSFW video.

It was a bizarre end to a bizarre night for Lynch, whose best moments came when he was entertaining his fellow BART riders. But the Raiders' ground game continued to suffer without him, as DeAndre Washington and Jalen Richard combined for just 64 yards.

Oakland's next game is set for next Sunday against the Buffalo Bills.