Sports :  Jaguars star running back Leonard Fournette leaves playoff game with injury, is questionable to return

Leonard Fournette is questionable to return after sustaining an ankle injury Sunday's playoff game against the Steelers.

(AP Photo/Don Wright)
  • Jacksonville Jaguars star running back Leonard Fournette limped off the field with an ankle injury during Sunday's game against the Steelers.
  • Fournette had been having quite a game for the Jaguars, with 82 yards on 12 rushes and two touchdowns before leaving late in the second quarter.
  • He is questionable to return.


Jaguars star running back Leonard Fournette had to leave the field on Sunday against the Steelers after going down with an ankle injury. He's questionable to return.

Fournette was a vital part of the Jaguars' offense all season and had been having one of the best games of his career on Sunday before leaving the field, running for 82 yards on 12 carries and two touchdowns. He had helped the Jaguars jump out to a 21-7 lead before he left the game in the second quarter, including this first score of the game, which sent Fournette diving over the the line and into the end zone.

In Fournette's absence, T.J. Yeldon will take over primary running back duties for the Jaguars.

