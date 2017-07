Embiid was in Miami on Monday night for the Home Run Derby, sitting in the outfield seats. While out there, he somehow ended up with a pair of baseballs.

While that is interesting in and of itself, what is especially notable is how small the baseball's look in his hands.

Embiid is 7-foot-0 and has a 7-foot-5 wingspan. Presumably, those arms come with big hands.

He later caught a second baseball, and the balls don't look any bigger.