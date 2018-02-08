Sports :  Eagles center Jason Kelce went bonkers at the Super Bowl parade and screamed for 5 minutes about why they were underdogs

news

The Philadelphia Eagles celebrated their first Super Bowl in history on Thursday with a championship parade through the city.

At the end of the parade, players and personnel gathered on the art museum steps to speak to the gathered crowd.

Eagles center Jason Kelce stole the show, with an epic speech that will go down in Philadelphia history.



The Philadelphia Eagles won their first Super Bowl in franchise history on Sunday, defeating the New England Patriots 41-33 in a thrilling game.

Philadelphia fans took to the streets on Sunday night to party, but on Thursday the celebration was official as the Eagles brought home the Lombardi Trophy for the city's first parade since the Phillies World Series win in 2008.

After parading through the streets, the team finished their route at the Philadelphia Museum of Art atop the iconic "Rocky" steps, and members of the team took turns at the microphone speaking about what it meant to bring home the championship.

The highlight of these speeches came from Eagles center Jason Kelce, who had spanned the parade route dressed in Eagles-themed Mummers' garb, and took to the microphone with a guttural roar that was just as loud as his outfit.

After hyping the crowd, Kelce talked about the Eagles as a team of underdogs — a title the team embraced throughout the postseason after being underdogs in every game they played on the way to their championship.

First, Kelce spoke about the Eagles' front office, speaking about the general manager's banishment during the Chip Kelly era in Philadelphia, and how his return to making personnel decisions helped create the team that won the title. Kelce also addressed head coach Doug Pederson, saying "This past offseason, some CLOWN, named Mike Lombardi told him that he was the least qualified head coach in the NFL."

"You saw a driven Doug Pederson," Kelce screamed, as the crowd roared its approval. "A man who went for it on fourth down in the Super Bowl with a trick play."

Kelce went through the team player-by-player, describing what made each of them underdogs, and thus their eventual victory all the more impressive. About halfway through the speech, the whole thing turned into a wrestling promo, with the Philadelphia crowd shouting back "WHAT?" at Kelce in a tribute to Stone Cold Steve Austin.

The speech immediately drew comparisons to Chase Utley's "World F---ing Champions" quote from the Phillies championship parade 10 years before.

You can watch the epic speech below.

Congratulations to the Philadelphia Eagles on their first ever Super Bowl championship. Jason Kelce, you will never have to buy a beer in town again.