Sports :  Al Michaels tried to make a joke on 'Sunday Night Football' comparing the New York Giants to Harvey Weinstein

In the second half of NBC's "Sunday Night Football" broadcast, the winless Giants held a 14-point lead over the heavily favored Denver Broncos. That's when Michaels seemingly tried to make a joke comparing what the Giants have gone through recently to what Weinstein has gone through.

"Let's face it, the Giants are coming off a worse week than Harvey Weinstein, and they're up by 14 points," Michaels said.

Michaels partner, Chris Collinsworth, immediately tried to deflect the comment a bit by noting that only his "L.A. guy comes up with that one."

It's not clear exactly what comparison Michaels was going for here. Clearly the weeks the Giants had — lost their fifth straight game and suspended one of their top players — is in a different stratosphere than the difficulty Weinstein has allegedly brought on himself through possibly criminal activity.

The reaction by most to Michaels' comment seemed to be universal — it was cringeworthy at best, and in terrible taste at worst.

You can hear his comment here: