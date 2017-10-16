Sports :  Al Michaels tried to make a joke on 'Sunday Night Football' comparing the New York Giants to Harvey Weinstein

The New York Giants are having a rough season and there are a lot of things they could probably be compared to. Harvey Weinstein probably shouldn't be on that list.
In the second half of NBC's "Sunday Night Football" broadcast, the winless Giants held a 14-point lead over the heavily favored Denver Broncos. That's when Michaels seemingly tried to make a joke comparing what the Giants have gone through recently to what Weinstein has gone through.
"Let's face it, the Giants are coming off a worse week than Harvey Weinstein, and they're up by 14 points," Michaels said.
Michaels partner, Chris Collinsworth, immediately tried to deflect the comment a bit by noting that only his "L.A. guy comes up with that one."
It's not clear exactly what comparison Michaels was going for here. Clearly the weeks the Giants had — lost their fifth straight game and suspended one of their top players — is in a different stratosphere than the difficulty Weinstein has allegedly brought on himself through possibly criminal activity.
The reaction by most to Michaels' comment seemed to be universal — it was cringeworthy at best, and in terrible taste at worst.
You can hear his comment here: