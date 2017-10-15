Sports :  Aaron Rodgers broke his collarbone on a hard hit and could miss rest of the season

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers broke his collarbone on a hard hit from Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr and now could be out for the rest of the season.

Rodgers landed on his right shoulder and initially made it to the sidelines walking on his own. But after a quick trip to the medical tent he was carted off the field.

The Packers initially listed his return as questionable, but at halftime of the early games, Jay Glazer reported that the team fears that Rodgers has a broken collarbone. The team later confirmed that he did break his collarbone and announced he could miss be out the rest of the season.

Backup Brett Hundley is under center for the Packers in Rodgers' absence.

According to ESPN's Tristan H. Cockcroft, it's the first time Rodgers has missed a snap in the first three quarters of a game since 2014.

You can watch video of the hit below.