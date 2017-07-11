Sports :  16 pictures of Home Run Derby champ Aaron Judge making other players look tiny

Aaron Judge has played fewer than 150 big league games and he is already creating MVP buzz, he has already set the Yankees' record for rookie home runs, and he is a Home Run Derby champ.

What Judge lacks in experience, he more than makes up for with one huge advantage over other players — his size. At 6-foot-7, 285 pounds, Judge is the largest position player in Major League history, according to Buster Olney of ESPN.

With that size comes shear strength, and with strength, Judge can hit the ball harder than most. That not only means more home runs, but with the ball coming off the bat faster, it increases the chances of balls being hit where fielders can't reach them.

To truly appreciate how big Judge is, one needs to just see him standing next to his peers. Below we take a look at some recent pictures of Judge making other players look tiny.

Aaron Judge is not built like most baseball players. Just ask his fellow outfielder, Brett Gardner.

His teammates often look like high schoolers next to him.

A giant among men.

Especially Ronald Torreyes.

Poor Torreyes. He is listed at 5-foot-8, but Judge makes him look even smaller than that.

This is probably what it was like when Babe Ruth wore a Yankees uniform.

And it is not just teammates. Standing next to the diminutive Jose Altuve was bound to grab the attention of fans.

Look at how high Starlin Castro has to jump on this celebration.

Even his hands are twice as big as others.

Yes, the catcher and umpire are squatting, but that just makes the juxtaposition in more jarring, especially for the opposing pitchers.

High fives must be a challenge in general for other Yankees.

Brett Gardner has to jump if he is going to give Judge a forearm bash.

Other teammates have to jump just for a normal high five.

Aaron Hicks took the smart route, electing the low five.

It is really not fair when Judge decides to jump. Look at how small Gardner looks now.

Wearing the pinstripes can make a player bigger than life. Judge doesn't need help in that area.

