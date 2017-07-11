Sports :  16 pictures of Home Run Derby champ Aaron Judge making other players look tiny

Aaron Judge has played fewer than 150 big league games and he is already creating MVP buzz, he has already set the Yankees' record for rookie home runs, and he is a Home Run Derby champ.
What Judge lacks in experience, he more than makes up for with one huge advantage over other players — his size. At 6-foot-7, 285 pounds, Judge is the largest position player in Major League history, according to Buster Olney of ESPN.
With that size comes shear strength, and with strength, Judge can hit the ball harder than most. That not only means more home runs, but with the ball coming off the bat faster, it increases the chances of balls being hit where fielders can't reach them.
To truly appreciate how big Judge is, one needs to just see him standing next to his peers. Below we take a look at some recent pictures of Judge making other players look tiny.
Aaron Judge is not built like most baseball players. Just ask his fellow outfielder, Brett Gardner. (Stephen Dunn/Getty Images)
His teammates often look like high schoolers next to him. (Elsa/Getty Images)
A giant among men. (Adam Hunger/USA Today Sports)
Especially Ronald Torreyes. (Kathy Willens/AP)
Poor Torreyes. He is listed at 5-foot-8, but Judge makes him look even smaller than that.
Poor Torreyes. He is listed at 5-foot-8, but Judge makes him look even smaller than that. (Chris O'Meara/AP)
This is probably what it was like when Babe Ruth wore a Yankees uniform. (Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)
And it is not just teammates. Standing next to the diminutive Jose Altuve was bound to grab the attention of fans. (Bob Levey/Getty Images)
Look at how high Starlin Castro has to jump on this celebration. (Elsa/Getty Images)
Even his hands are twice as big as others. (Kim Klement/USA Today Sports)
Yes, the catcher and umpire are squatting, but that just makes the juxtaposition in more jarring, especially for the opposing pitchers.
Yes, the catcher and umpire are squatting, but that just makes the juxtaposition in more jarring, especially for the opposing pitchers. (Anthony Gruppuso/USA Today Sports)
High fives must be a challenge in general for other Yankees. (Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)
Brett Gardner has to jump if he is going to give Judge a forearm bash. (Frank Franklin II/AP)
Other teammates have to jump just for a normal high five. (Seth Wenig/AP)
Aaron Hicks took the smart route, electing the low five. (Brad Penner/USA Today Sports)
It is really not fair when Judge decides to jump. Look at how small Gardner looks now.
It is really not fair when Judge decides to jump. Look at how small Gardner looks now. (Elise Amendola/AP)
Wearing the pinstripes can make a player bigger than life. Judge doesn't need help in that area.
Wearing the pinstripes can make a player bigger than life. Judge doesn't need help in that area. (Rich Schultz/AP)
