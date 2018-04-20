Home > Business Insider > Sports >

Sergio Garcia lost his cool after a bad shot and threw his driver into the woods

Sergio Garcia threw his driver into the woods after a bad drive at the Valero Texas Open

  • Sergio Garcia's rough month got worse as he threw his driver into the woods and struggled to recover the club.
  • It looks like Garcia will miss the cut at the Texas Open despite being the only top-20 player in the field.


It has been a rough month for Sergio Garcia.

After Garcia put five balls into the water on one hole at the Masters, he lost his cool at the Valero Texas Open near his adopted home of Austin.

Garcia was attempting to drive the green on the 342-yard, Par 4 fifth hole when he lost the ball to the left of the green. Garcia immediately threw his club into the woods.

The driver went deep enough into the trees and shrubs that it took him a minute to find and recover the club.

Garcia is the only player among the top 20 in the world at the Texas Open, but it looks like he won't be around for the weekend as he finished his round at even-par, one shot below the cut line.

