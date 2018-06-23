news

Zimbabwe's president, Emmerson Mnangagwa has escaped death in a bomb explosion at a campaign rally in the southern city of Bulawayo by just a few seconds.

The explosion rocked at the White City stadium on Saturday, June 23, 2018, where President Mnangagwa addressed his supporters ahead of next month's election in the Southern African country.

Local newspapers reported that he was not injured and had been evacuated from the scene.

From the video clip, Business Insider Sub-Saharan Africa gathered the explosion occurred few seconds as the president left the podium where he just addressed supporters close to the VIP section.

The explosion

Zimbabwe's newspaper, Herald reported that security personnel, ministers, two senior government officials and the president's wife were hurt in the blast.

Officer commanding the city told the newspaper that investigations are already underway.

Zimbabwe election

The election scheduled to hold July 30, 2018, will be the first without Mugabe on the ticket in nearly four decade with President Mnangagwa and about 23 presidential hopefuls in the race.

Solidarity calls

Solidarity messages are pouring all over the world with Nigeria's former vice-president, Atiku Abubakar calling on all Zimbabweans to uphold democracy in the run-up to the July 30 polls.

“My prayers and thoughts are with Pres. Mnangagwa of Zimbabwe who just survived an assassination attempt."

“I wish him a speedy recovery. I call on all Zims to uphold democracy in the run-up to the July 30 Polls. There shall be no room for anti-democratic forces on the African continent.”

Zimbabwe re-join Commonwealth

Last month, Zimbabwe applied to re-join the Commonwealth and promised to follow the fundamental values set out in the Commonwealth Charter, including democracy and rule of law plus protection of human rights such as freedom of expression.

The country also invited the Commonwealth to observe its forthcoming elections in July.