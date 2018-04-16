news

Nigerian President, Muhammadu Buhari will be meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House on April 30, to discuss economic growth and reforms, ways to fight terrorism and other threats.

Sarah Sanders, White House spokeswoman, made this known in a statement released on Sunday, April 15, 2018, at the White House.

“President Trump looks forward to discussing ways to enhance our strategic partnership and advance our shared priorities.”

The priorities include “promoting economic growth and reforms, fighting terrorism and other threats to peace and security, and building on Nigeria’s role as a democratic leader in the region”, she said.

President Muhammadu Buhari's invitation to the White House came weeks after the ousted US Secretary of State, Rex Tillerson visited Nigeria on his Sub-Saharan African tour.

The Former US Secretary of State reaffirmed the support of the U.S. for Nigeria to ensure the speedy recovery of the abducted girls.

He further urged Africans to explore U.S. alternative financing mechanism instead of taking loans from China, noting that Chinese loans need to be looked at carefully as they have failed to yield the desired result in other places.

The 4 key issues the two leaders will be discussing

Strategic partnership - In February 2017, President Trump underscored the importance the United States places on its relationship with Nigeria, and he expressed interest in working with President Buhari to expand the strong partnership.

Economic growth and reforms - The United States recently cautioned Nigeria and other African nations to look away from China loans and explore its alternative financing mechanism. The former Secretary of State noted this during his last visit to Sub-African African. He said Chinese loans need to be looked at carefully as they have failed to yield the desired result in other places.

Terrorism and other threats - Nigeria, West Africa’s largest economy, is among the countries combating extremism with help from the United States. The nation is battling an array of security threats across its territory, from Boko Haram jihadists in the north-east to oil militants in the south and marauding killer herdsmen across the country.

Nigeria's democratic role - Last week, Nigeria's Muhammadu Buhari announced plans to re-contest 2019 presidential election under the All Progressives Congress, APC.

He made the announcement during the National Executive Council meeting of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Abuja on Monday, April 9, 2018.

The United States may be interested in the electoral process which the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has fixed for February and March 2019.

President Trump had thanked President Buhari for the leadership he has exercised in the We Africa region and emphasized the importance of a strong, secure, and prosperous Nigeria that continues to lead in the region and in international forums.