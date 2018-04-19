news

An overwhelming majority of the world's population breathes polluted air, according to a new report from State of Global Air.

Ninety-five percent of the world's population lives in an area where the air quality does not meet the World Health Organization's healthy air guideline, which is PM2.5.

PM2.5 means particulate matter in the air — caused by motor exhaust or anything combustible — that is less than 2.5 micrometers.

The State of Global Air report also includes data detailing the number and rate of deaths attributable to air pollution in each country in 2016.

Below are the 13 countries with the highest death rates from air pollution:

13. Cote d'Ivoire

Death rate per 100,000 people: 248

Overall deaths: 23,700

12. North Korea

Death rate per 100,000 people: 249

Overall deaths: 56,100

11. Togo

Death rate per 100,000 people: 250

Overall deaths: 6,800

10. Soloman Islands

Death rate per 100,000 people: 250

Overall deaths: 700

9. Chad

Death rate per 100,000 people: 252

Overall deaths: 17,100

8. Sierra Leone

Death rate per 100,000 people: 261

Overall deaths: 7,200

7. Somalia

Death rate per 100,000 people: 265

Overall deaths: 12,200

6. Guinea

Death rate per 100,000 people: 265

Overall deaths: 15,200

5. Niger

Death rate per 100,000 people: 267

Overall deaths: 23,500

4. Guinea-Bissau

Death rate per 100,000 people: 317

Overall deaths: 2,500

3. Central African Republic

Death rate per 100,000 people: 320

Overall deaths: 8,600

2. Papua New Guinea

Death rate per 100,000 people: 322

Overall deaths: 11,300

1. Afghanistan

Death rate per 100,000 people: 406

Overall deaths: 51,700

Although China and the US are the largest carbon dioxide emitters in the world, their rates were rather low, with China experiencing 117 deaths per 100,000 and the US experiencing 21.

On the other hand, in 2016, 1.5766 million people died in China from air pollution, and 105,100 people died in the US.