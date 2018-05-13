President Buhari’s look-alike is a comedian from Anambra State

news

Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari look-alike is a young comedian and he hails from Anambra state.

Born Obinna Simon, MC Tagwaye began mimicking the Nigerian president days after he won the Presidential election.

The young comedian is widely known as MC Tagwaye, which means MC Twin in the Hausa language.

In an interview with Daily Trust, the comedian said he was born and raised in Katsina state alongside his twin brother.

His ability to mimic the president has endeared him to several dignitaries, governors, ministers, directors of government agencies and private firms.

MC Tagwaye says the VIP treatment he gets when he attends any function is funny but also overwhelming.

However, the comedian’s look has gotten him some bad days also. MC Tagwaye explained how he has had to deal with lots of negative comments from friends who criticize him for mimicking the President, especially those who don’t like the president.

Meeting President Buhari

Narrating his experience when he first met President Buhari, MC Tagwaye said it was more of a shock than excitement for him.

He said he had met the President in Katsina at the Economic Summit in 2016 when he asked to be photographed with him.

For MC Tagwaye, President Buhari is being perceived wrongly by the populace because many don’t have the opportunity to share few minutes with him.

“Buhari is one of the simplest and down-to-earth individuals. When I was approaching him where SSS was about to stop me but he told them to let me. Before I got to where he was, he had stood up already to have a photograph with me,” the comedian narrated.