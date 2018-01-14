Home > Business Insider > Politics >

Politics :  Wall Street Journal clashes with Trump over the accuracy of a quote about North Korean leader Kim Jong Un

Politics Wall Street Journal clashes with Trump over the accuracy of a quote about North Korean leader Kim Jong Un

  • Published: , Refreshed:

The White House accused the Wall Street Journal of misquoting President Donald Trump.

donald trump play

donald trump

(Mark Wilson/Getty Images)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

  • The White House accused the Wall Street Journal of misquoting President Donald Trump.
  • It's difficult to distinguish from the transcript whether Trump said he currently has a good relationship with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un.

The White House late on Saturday criticized the Wall Street Journal, claiming the paper misquoted President Donald Trump in a recent interview.

In a tweet on Saturday, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders accused The Journal of "falsely quoting" Trump's comments about his relationship with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

"President Trump said 'I'd' probably have a very good relationship with Kim Jong Un of North Korea. I'D - I'D - I'D, NOT I," Sanders posted in a tweet.

The Journal said it stood by its reporting, releasing the audio from the selected portion of the transcript, shortly before the White House released their own audio recording of the interview.

On Sunday, Trump himself weighed in on the incident, writing on Twitter that the Journal reporters "knew exactly what I said and meant. They just wanted a story. FAKE NEWS!"

Top 3

1 Benue Nigeria: mass burial for farmers killed in herder clashesbullet
2 Politics Trump was surprised when no one in the Congressional Black...bullet
3 Politics President Buhari blames overpopulation for communal crisis...bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

kirstjen Nielsen
Politics Top Republicans are taking aim at a Democratic senator who said Trump made 'shithole countries' comment
Russian President Putin makes his annual New Year address to the nation in Moscow
Politics Meet the Russia specialist who worked on 2 of Fusion GPS' most controversial projects
Donald Trump
Politics Trump: Democrats 'don't really want' DACA, they just want to take 'money away from our military'
Henry Bolton
Politics UKIP suspends leader's girlfriend for sending racist text messages about Meghan Markle