Home > Business Insider > Politics >

Politics :  Trump's job approval rating for his first year was the worst of any US president since Gallup started measuring it

Politics Trump's job approval rating for his first year was the worst of any US president since Gallup started measuring it

  • Published: , Refreshed:

President Donald Trump's job approval rating averaged 38.4% in his first year. His rating is the lowest since Bill Clinton's 49.3% in 1993-94.

Donald Trump play

Donald Trump

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

  • President Donald Trump's job approval rating averaged 38.4% in his first year.
  • His rating is the lowest for a president's first year since Bill Clinton averaged 49.3% in 1993-94.
  • Despite the low numbers, Trump continues to tout economic successes, including strong GDP growth, millions of new jobs created, and trillions of dollars in new wealth in the stock market.


President Donald Trump ended his first year in office with the lowest average approval rating of any other US president since Gallup started regularly tracking job approval ratings in 1945.

Trump's first-year approval ratings averaged 38.4%, more than 10 points below what is now the second worst rating — former President Bill Clinton's first-year average of 49.3%.

Gallup noted that presidents usually benefit from a boost in public support during their first year in office thanks to what's known as the "honeymoon period", a time when many voters are still adjusting to the new administration. Approval generally wanes over time as presidents grapple with legislative gridlock and suffer from inevitable controversies, thereby alienating some voters and slowly changing the public's perception.

But Trump "had little or no honeymoon period to speak of," Gallup reported. He began his presidency with a record-low 45% approval rating, which gradually decreased over the ensuing months.

Despite the low approval numbers, Trump and his supporters see the president's first year much differently.

"Unprecedented success for our Country, in so many ways, since the Election," Trump said in a tweet on the one-year anniversary of his inauguration. "Record Stock Market, Strong on Military, Crime, Borders, & ISIS, Judicial Strength & Numbers, Lowest Unemployment for Women & ALL, Massive Tax Cuts, end of Individual Mandate - and so much more. Big 2018!"

On Friday, Trump took his message of success to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. In front of a skeptical crowd of global elites, Trump touted strong US economic growth, highlighted by 2.4 million new jobs and $7 trillion in new wealth in the stock market.

Top 3

1 Politics Trump just doubled down on a big change to Israel policy and...bullet
2 Politics 5 major sins of President Buhari according to Obasanjo's...bullet
3 Politics All the deals, meetings and networking made by Nigeria at...bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

Donald Trump and Steve Wynn
Politics Billionaire casino mogul Steve Wynn was accused of widespread sexual misconduct — here are the major politicians and groups he helped fund
null
Politics Theresa May seems to have brought Donald Trump to heel
Hillary Clinton
Politics Hillary Clinton gives thanks to 'activists b----es supporting b----es' in bizarre video
President Donald Trump
Politics Trump may have just hit a 'watershed moment' that could end in a trade war