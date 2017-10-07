Home > Business Insider > Politics >

Politics :  The New Yorker evokes a powerful message about the Las Vegas shooting on its latest cover

The New Yorker previewed the cover of its October 16 issue with an evocative message following the horrific shooting on the Las Vegas Strip on Sunday.

The cover, titled "October 1, 2017: One Day in a Nation of Guns," displays bullets scattered across the page. The names of the Vegas shooting victims who died are scrawled on the bullets, which vary in caliber.

"Based on the prevalence of guns in this country, there's a bullet for every man, woman, and child," artist David Plunkert said.

The cover was a commentary on subject of gun rights in America, which has been thrust into the spotlight after nearly every mass shooting in recent US history. In addition to those who died, hundreds more people were injured in the Las Vegas shooting rampage, which was carried out by 64-year-old Stephen Paddock, who had amassed an enormous cache of weapons and ammunition ahead of the attack.

