Home > Business Insider > Politics >

Politics :  THE EMAILS: Trump Jr. posts exchange that promised dirt on Clinton as 'part of Russia and its government's support for Mr. Trump'

Politics THE EMAILS: Trump Jr. posts exchange that promised dirt on Clinton as 'part of Russia and its government's support for Mr. Trump'

  • Published:

Trump Jr. tweeted what he claims is the full email correspondence between himself and the music publicist who arranged for the June 2016 Trump Tower meeting.

Donald Trump Jr. play

Donald Trump Jr.

(Jeff Vinnick/Getty Images)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Donald Trump Jr. tweeted what he claims is the full email correspondence between himself and the music publicist who reportedly arranged the June 2016 Trump Tower meeting with a woman who is identified as a "Russian government attorney."

In a statement attached to the tweet, Trump Jr. said he was releasing the emails "in order to be totally transparent" about the ordeal. He said the first email was from Rob Goldstone, the music publicist for a Russian pop star with connections to Trump, on June 3, 2016, who says he set up the meeting.

The New York Times reported on Monday that Trump Jr. was told in an email that the Russian lawyer, Natalia Veselnitskaya, had damaging information about soon-to-be Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton. He was also told that this meeting was part of a Russian effort to help his father's campaign.

The emails Trump Jr. shared seem to confirm the Times report.

In the emails, Veselnitskaya is identified as a "Russian government attorney" and Goldstone tells Trump Jr. that she would like to share damanging information about Clinton as "part of Russia and its government’s support for Mr. Trump."

Goldstone says in an email to Trump that Veselnitskaya "offered to provide the Trump campaign with some official documents and information that would incriminate Hillary and her dealings with Russia and would be very useful to your father."

In response to Goldstone's initial email requesting the meeting and promising incriminating information on Clinton, Trump Jr. responded, "If it's what you say I love it especially later in the summer."

In that first email, GOldstone wrote that the "crown prosecutor of Russia" met with Aras Agalarov, a wealthy Azerbaijani-Russian developer who brought now-President Donald Trump's Miss Universe pageant to Moscow in 2013, and "offered to provide the Trump campaign with some official documents and information that would incriminate Hillary and her dealings with Russia and would be very useful to your father."

Read the emails here:

null play

null

(Donald Trump, Jr./Twitter)

null play

null

(Donald Trump, Jr./Twitter)

null play

null

(Donald Trump, Jr./Twitter)

null play

null

(Donald Trump, Jr./Twitter)

Here are Trump Jr.'s tweets:

Top 3

1 Politics The US’s best defense against a North Korean nuke could spark a...bullet
2 Politics Tillerson was reportedly 'stunned' at the way Trump asked...bullet
3 Politics Pablo Escobar and 'El Chapo' Guzman: How 2 of the world's...bullet

Politics

With a single missile, the US could have taken out Kim Jong Un and North Korea's ICBM capability.
Politics The US had a clear shot at killing Kim Jong Un on July 4 — here's why it didn't strike
Abu Bakr al Baghdadi ISIS
Politics US military savagely trolls ISIS after reports that leader Baghdadi is dead
Donald Trump Jr.
Politics Donald Trump Jr. strikes back at Democrats and media for caring about 'nonsense' meeting with Russian lawyer
Donald Trump and Ted Cruz.
Politics Republicans want to change their monthlong break to try to save their Obamacare repeal