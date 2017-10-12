Politics :  Several prototypes of Trump's Mexico border wall are nearly complete — see what they look like

Construction is well underway on eight prototypes for President Donald Trump’s long-promised wall along the US-Mexico border.

Several of those prototypes are "taking form or are near completion" after two weeks of construction, the US Customs and Border Protection's San Diego bureau said on Twitter.

The government selected six companies to construct the prototypes, which the agency said are meant to "inform future design standards" for the wall.

Although Trump's plans for a border wall have been beset by a number of obstacles — including the Senate's refusal to green-light a $1.6 billion down payment, wavering estimates on the total cost, and a lawsuit from California — his administration has moved ahead with the prototypes.

Here's what they look like so far:

Eight prototypes are in various stages of completion, and have gone up near the Otay Mesa port of entry in San Diego, California.

Four of the prototypes are concrete walls.

The other half are made of "other materials", which have not been specified.

At least one of the prototypes appears to have the "see-through" component Trump has mentioned in several rallies and interviews. The president has explained that the transparency will allow people on the US side to avoid getting hit by "large sacks of drugs" catapulted over the wall.

Source: Business Insider

Each of the prototypes is expected to be between 18 and 30 feet high.

Construction crews first broke ground on September 26.

The construction is taking place along the border shared with Tijuana, Mexico, near the current fencing.

CBP tweeted video of the initial construction, saying the prototypes are being designed to "deter illegal border crossings."

Here's a photo of the early construction phase for what appears to be one of the concrete prototypes.

The prototypes are expected to take a month to complete, likely wrapping up in late October.

The estimated cost for the eight prototypes is between $2.4 million and $4 million, in total. The Department of Homeland Security has said those funds are being taken from "reprogrammed money" within CBP, and is not part of the down payment funding for the final wall that still has to make it through Congress.

Source: Washington Examiner

Trump said he plans to inspect the prototypes himself. "I'm gonna go out and look at them personally, and I'm gonna pick the right one," he said at a rally in Alabama on September 22.

Source: NBC News