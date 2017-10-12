Home > Business Insider > Politics >

Politics :  Several prototypes of Trump's Mexico border wall are nearly complete — see what they look like

Politics Several prototypes of Trump's Mexico border wall are nearly complete — see what they look like

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Since September 26, construction has been underway on eight prototypes for President Donald Trump's promised wall along the US-Mexico border.

The construction site of prototypes for President Trump's border wall with Mexico. play

The construction site of prototypes for President Trump's border wall with Mexico.

(Reuters/Jorge Duenes)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Construction is well underway on eight prototypes for President Donald Trump’s long-promised wall along the US-Mexico border.

Several of those prototypes are "taking form or are near completion" after two weeks of construction, the US Customs and Border Protection's San Diego bureau said on Twitter.

The government selected six companies to construct the prototypes, which the agency said are meant to "inform future design standards" for the wall.

Although Trump's plans for a border wall have been beset by a number of obstacles — including the Senate's refusal to green-light a $1.6 billion down payment, wavering estimates on the total cost, and a lawsuit from California — his administration has moved ahead with the prototypes.

Here's what they look like so far:

Eight prototypes are in various stages of completion, and have gone up near the Otay Mesa port of entry in San Diego, California.

Eight prototypes are in various stages of completion, and have gone up near the Otay Mesa port of entry in San Diego, California. play

Eight prototypes are in various stages of completion, and have gone up near the Otay Mesa port of entry in San Diego, California.

(Twitter/@CBPSanDiego)


Four of the prototypes are concrete walls.

Four of the prototypes are concrete walls. play

Four of the prototypes are concrete walls.

(Twitter/@CBPSanDiego)


The other half are made of "other materials", which have not been specified.

The other half are made of "other materials", which have not been specified. play

The other half are made of "other materials", which have not been specified.

(Twitter/@CBPSanDiego)


At least one of the prototypes appears to have the "see-through" component Trump has mentioned in several rallies and interviews. The president has explained that the transparency will allow people on the US side to avoid getting hit by "large sacks of drugs" catapulted over the wall.

At least one of the prototypes appears to have the "see-through" component Trump has mentioned in several rallies and interviews. The president has explained that the transparency will allow people on the US side to avoid getting hit by "large sacks of drugs" catapulted over the wall. play

At least one of the prototypes appears to have the "see-through" component Trump has mentioned in several rallies and interviews. The president has explained that the transparency will allow people on the US side to avoid getting hit by "large sacks of drugs" catapulted over the wall.

(Twitter/@CBPSanDiego)

Source: Business Insider



Each of the prototypes is expected to be between 18 and 30 feet high.

Each of the prototypes is expected to be between 18 and 30 feet high. play

Each of the prototypes is expected to be between 18 and 30 feet high.

(Twitter/@CBPSanDiego)


Construction crews first broke ground on September 26.

Construction crews first broke ground on September 26. play

Construction crews first broke ground on September 26.

(Reuters/Jorge Duenes)


The construction is taking place along the border shared with Tijuana, Mexico, near the current fencing.

The construction is taking place along the border shared with Tijuana, Mexico, near the current fencing. play

The construction is taking place along the border shared with Tijuana, Mexico, near the current fencing.

(Reuters/Jorge Duenes)


CBP tweeted video of the initial construction, saying the prototypes are being designed to "deter illegal border crossings."



Here's a photo of the early construction phase for what appears to be one of the concrete prototypes.

Here's a photo of the early construction phase for what appears to be one of the concrete prototypes. play

Here's a photo of the early construction phase for what appears to be one of the concrete prototypes.

(Reuters/Jorge Duenes)


The prototypes are expected to take a month to complete, likely wrapping up in late October.

The construction site of prototypes for President Trump's border wall with Mexico. play

The construction site of prototypes for President Trump's border wall with Mexico.

(Reuters/Jorge Duenes)


The estimated cost for the eight prototypes is between $2.4 million and $4 million, in total. The Department of Homeland Security has said those funds are being taken from "reprogrammed money" within CBP, and is not part of the down payment funding for the final wall that still has to make it through Congress.

People work in San Diego, California, U.S., at the construction site of prototypes for U.S. President Donald Trump's border wall with Mexico, in this picture taken from the Mexican side of the border in Tijuana, Mexico October 3, 2017. play

People work in San Diego, California, U.S., at the construction site of prototypes for U.S. President Donald Trump's border wall with Mexico, in this picture taken from the Mexican side of the border in Tijuana, Mexico October 3, 2017.

(Reuters/Jorge Duenes)

Source: Washington Examiner



Trump said he plans to inspect the prototypes himself. "I'm gonna go out and look at them personally, and I'm gonna pick the right one," he said at a rally in Alabama on September 22.

The construction site of prototypes for President Trump's border wall with Mexico. play

The construction site of prototypes for President Trump's border wall with Mexico.

(Reuters/Jorge Duenes)

Source: NBC News



Top 3

1 Politics Nigeria moves to make mental health test mandatory for...bullet
2 Politics Tabloid covers from the '90s show the insanity of Trump's...bullet
3 Politics The black man beaten at a white nationalist rally in...bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

Chuck Grassley.
Politics Top Republican senator tweets at Trump to say his tax cut won't be the 'largest in history of country'
Kim Jong Un computer hacking
Politics A 'ridiculous mistake' gave North Korea access to the US and South Korea's secret war plans
Senior Fatah official Azzam al-Ahmad, right, and Hamas' representative, Saleh al-Arouri, kiss after signing a reconciliation deal at a short ceremony at the Egyptian intelligence complex in Cairo, Egypt, Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017.
Politics Palestinian rivals Fatah and Hamas have signed a reconciliation deal — but it's still unclear what that means
Trump Tillerson UN
Politics 'They've had plenty of time to get their act together': Top senators slam Trump for failing to implement Russia sanctions