Politics :  Scaramucci is out as Trump's communications director after 10 days — and Twitter went nuts

It only took 10 days from the time Anthony Scaramucci was announced as the new White House communications director for news to break that he was leaving the role.

On Friday, July 21, President Donald Trump offered Scaramucci the job. And on Monday, July 31, the White House announced that Scaramucci was leaving at new chief of staff John Kelly's request.

The brief tenure was immediately mocked on Twitter. Here's a roundup of the best "Mooch" memes:

The movie "How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days" seemed like a perfect fit.

Trump and Scaramucci have been friends for years.

Some speculated White House chief strategist Steve Bannon would be pleased with the news.

"The Daily Show" referenced Trump's TV show "The Apprentice."

The New York Post thought it was more like the TV show "Survivor."

A "Simpsons" reference always resonates.

Trump's new chief of staff, John Kelly, who started Monday, reportedly requested Scaramucci's removal.

Many found it humorous that Trump's former chief of staff Reince Priebus resigned in part because Scaramucci was joining the administration.

Some reflected on Scaramucci's turbulent personal life in the last week.

The "Seinfeld" current day Twitter account chimed in.

A "Daily Show" writer brought up the former Russian ambassador to the US, whose undisclosed meetings with Trump officials caused a resignation from former national security adviser Michael Flynn and a recusal from Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

Others wondered who might be next to go.