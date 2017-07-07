Home > Business Insider > Politics >

Politics :  Republican Rep. Steve Scalise, who was wounded in June shooting, undergoes surgery for infection, remains in serious condition

  • Published:

Rep. Steve Scalise was wounded in the shooting last month at a congressional baseball practice.

Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana.

US Rep. Steve Scalise, the Republican lawmaker wounded in the shooting last month at a congressional baseball practice, had surgery on Thursday due to an infection, according to a statement from MedStar Washington Hospital Center, which said Scalise remained in serious condition.

Scalise was readmitted to an intensive-care unit on Wednesday night, three weeks after he was wounded in the shooting.

The lawmaker had been listed in fair condition on June 23 while recovering from his injuries.

Scalise was shot in the hip on June 14 when a gunman opened fire on Republican lawmakers practicing for a charity baseball game. He entered the hospital in critical condition and has undergone numerous surgeries.

Scalise was among three people shot by 66-year-old James Hodgkinson, who was killed by the police. The bullet that struck Scalise "traveled across his pelvis, fracturing bones, injuring internal organs, and causing severe bleeding," his doctors said.

Read the hospital's full statement below:

"Congressman Steve Scalise underwent surgery for the management of infection. He tolerated the procedure well. He remains in serious condition. We will provide updates as appropriate."

