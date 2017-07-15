Home > Business Insider > Politics >

Politics :  Mike Pence is hosting a $5,000-per-person fundraiser with GOP leaders for his new PAC

Pence raised eyebrows when he formed the PAC in May, a move some observes suspected could be aimed at promoting a presidential bid.

Mike Pence.

(Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
Vice President Mike Pence is hosting a fundraiser for his recently-formed political action committee later this month alongside congressional GOP leaders, Politico is reporting.

Attendants will pay $5,000 apiece for tickets to the reception, which will feature appearances from Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, House Speaker Paul Ryan, and House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy.

More than 100 other members of Congress will attend the fundraiser, according to The Washington Examiner.

Pence raised eyebrows in May when he launched the Great America Committee PAC, a move some observers suspected could be aimed at promoting a future presidential bid while President Donald Trump is mired in controversy. Previous vice presidents have held fundraisers for presidential reelection campaigns and for their party, Politico wrote, but usually don't form PACs of their own early into their term.

Pence will use the money the PAC collects to cover travel and campaign costs, and he can also channel money to Republican candidates in the 2018 midterm elections.

"Some in the media have suggested the PAC’s formation has other motives," Nick Ayers, who helped launch the PAC, told Business Insider in May. "They are wrong."

