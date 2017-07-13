Home > Business Insider > Politics >

Politics :  Kid Rock is fueling rumors he's running for Congress

Politics Kid Rock is fueling rumors he's running for Congress

  • Published:
American music artist Kid Rock set social media ablaze Wednesday after teasing a website with the browser address "kidrockforsenate.com."

Kid Rock, whose real name is Robert Ritchie, said on Twitter that he received "a ton of emails and texts" asking if the website was real. Also accompanying the tweet was a picture of a campaign poster on a patch of grass:

Following the tweet, he hinted at another revelation: "Stay tuned, I will have a major announcement in the near future - Kid Rock," he tweeted.

The website appears to promote "KID ROCK FOR US SENATE" apparel, such as hats, yard signs, and bumper stickers.

But some skeptical Twitter users stumbled across evidence that suggests the latest news may be musical in nature, due to the website's possible affiliation with Warner Bros. Records, a major US record label.

Journalists scouring Federal Election Commission filings to find evidence that Kid Rock may be running for the Senate also came up short:

Others were quick to add their thoughts on the musician's potential bid for Congress:

