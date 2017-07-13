Home > Business Insider > Politics >

Politics :  Kellyanne Conway defended Donald Trump Jr.‘s meeting with a Russian lawyer using show-and-tell cards — and the internet went nuts

Politics Kellyanne Conway defended Donald Trump Jr.'s meeting with a Russian lawyer using show-and-tell cards — and the internet went nuts

  • Published:
On Fox News, Kellyanne Conway used show-and-tell flashcards to defend Donald Trump, Jr.'s meeting with a Russian lawyer. Following is a transcript of the video.

Do you realize that he basically would come out of this 20-minute brief meaningless meeting, same amount of information that comes out of some of these panels where six people are nodding their head at each other and discussing the same thing, which is to say zero usable information. So, I just want to review in case you run out of time. This is how I see it so far. This is to help all the people at home. What’s the conclusion? Collusion? No. We don’t have that yet. I see illusion and delusion. So just so we’re clear everyone: four words, conclusion, collusion, no. Illusion, delusion, yes. I just thought we’d have some fun with words. So, Sesame’s Grover word of the day, perhaps, Sean.

