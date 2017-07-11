Home > Business Insider > Politics >

Politics :  'IT IS COLLUSION': Watergate special prosecutor draws the line after Trump Jr.'s email revelation

Politics 'IT IS COLLUSION': Watergate special prosecutor draws the line after Trump Jr.'s email revelation

  • Published:

"This is an astounding thing."

Screen Shot 2017 07 10 at 9.41.29 PM play

Screen Shot 2017 07 10 at 9.41.29 PM

(Screenshot via Twitter)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Former assistant Watergate special prosecutor Jill Wine-Banks drew a clear line on Donald Trump Jr.'s meeting with a Russian lawyer, after a bombshell New York Times report on Monday revealed that he was told in an email that the information he was receiving was part of a Russian strategy to assist then-candidate Donald Trump's presidential campaign.

"This is an astounding thing," said Wine-Banks on MSNBC. "It is collusion with a foreign adversary if they were working together to get the information from the Russian government."

The Times' report cited three officials familiar with the email that was sent by music publicist Rob Goldstone, who represented the son of a wealthy Azerbaijani-Russian developer and has ties to the Trump family. The Times' sources alleged Goldstone's email "indicates" that Russia was the source of the information, which was supposed to have been damaging to then-candidate Hillary Clinton's presidential campaign.

Wine-Banks also hinted that the latest revelation would be looked at by special counsel Robert Mueller, who was appointed by the Justice Department to oversee the investigation into allegations of Russian involvement during the 2016 US presidential election: "We have, for sure, more evidence for Mr. Mueller to look at and get the details of," said Banks.

"And that's what this looks like, it looks like clear proof of collusion," Wine-Banks said.

Watch the clip here:

Top 3

1 Politics Pablo Escobar and 'El Chapo' Guzman: How 2 of the world's most...bullet
2 Politics Tillerson was reportedly 'stunned' at the way Trump asked...bullet
3 Politics These are the 10 most peaceful African countries you can visitbullet

Politics

Theresa May an Donald Trump
Politics Trump delays his state visit to the UK until 2018 following huge protests
Screen Shot 2017 07 10 at 7.41.18 PM
Politics 16 people killed in military plane crash in Mississippi
Defense Secretary Jim Mattis after a NATO defense ministers meeting in Brussels, June 29, 2017.
Politics Mattis to high-school reporter: 'Get the political end state right' before going to war
null
Politics Trump Jr. reportedly knew Russia wanted to meddle when he met with a Russian lawyer during the campaign