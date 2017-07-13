Politics :  Hackers can take a hidden test to become mid-grade officers in the US Army's Cyber Command

As cyberattacks on the US become commonplace, disorienting, and potentially damaging to the US's fundamental infrastructure, the US Army's Cyber Command reached out to civilian hackers in a language they could understand — hidden hacking puzzles online.

In the opening sequence of a Go Army commercial for Cyber Command, green text scrolls on a vacant computer as the narrator details the ominous state of cybercrime today. Viewers who watch closely will find a URL at the bottom of the screen that leads to Recruitahacker.net.

From there, the user can enter rudimentary commands and access a hacking puzzle. Lt. Gen. Paul M. Nakasone told reporters at Defense One's Tech Summit on Thursday that of the 9.8 million people who viewed the ad online, 800,000 went on to attempt the hacking test. Only 1% passed.

Business Insider attempted the test and failed swiftly.

"We have the world’s adversaries trying to come at our nation," said Nakasone, who explained that in the next few months qualified hackers could undergo "direct commissioning" and find themselves as "mid-grade officers" in the Army's Cyber Command. Hackers who can pass the test online will be invited to apply for a role within the Department of Defense.

With Russia's attempts to hack into voting systems during the 2016 presidential election and its alleged infiltration of US nuclear power plants keeping the US's cyber vulnerabilities constantly in the news, Nakasone said Cyber Command will put together 133 teams to do battle in the cyber realm.

In light of the recent attacks, Nakasone said he's seen "more enthusiasm or desire to serve and join the government or military" and that he looks forward to bringing civilians into the battle against foreign cybercrime.