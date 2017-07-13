Home > Business Insider > Politics >

Politics :  Hackers can take a hidden test to become mid-grade officers in the US Army's Cyber Command

Politics Hackers can take a hidden test to become mid-grade officers in the US Army's Cyber Command

  • Published:

In the next few months, qualified hackers could undergo "direct commissioning" and become "mid-grade officers" in the Army's Cyber Command.

The opening sequence of the US Army Cyber Command ad. play

The opening sequence of the US Army Cyber Command ad.

(GoArmy.com via Youtube)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

As cyberattacks on the US become commonplace, disorienting, and potentially damaging to the US's fundamental infrastructure, the US Army's Cyber Command reached out to civilian hackers in a language they could understand — hidden hacking puzzles online.

In the opening sequence of a Go Army commercial for Cyber Command, green text scrolls on a vacant computer as the narrator details the ominous state of cybercrime today. Viewers who watch closely will find a URL at the bottom of the screen that leads to Recruitahacker.net.

From there, the user can enter rudimentary commands and access a hacking puzzle. Lt. Gen. Paul M. Nakasone told reporters at Defense One's Tech Summit on Thursday that of the 9.8 million people who viewed the ad online, 800,000 went on to attempt the hacking test. Only 1% passed.

Business Insider attempted the test and failed swiftly.

US Army Cyber Command's Lt. Gen. Paul Nakasone addresses the crowd at Defense One's Tech Summit on July 13, 2017. play

US Army Cyber Command's Lt. Gen. Paul Nakasone addresses the crowd at Defense One's Tech Summit on July 13, 2017.

(Business Insider / Alex Lockie)

"We have the world’s adversaries trying to come at our nation," said Nakasone, who explained that in the next few months qualified hackers could undergo "direct commissioning" and find themselves as "mid-grade officers" in the Army's Cyber Command. Hackers who can pass the test online will be invited to apply for a role within the Department of Defense.

With Russia's attempts to hack into voting systems during the 2016 presidential election and its alleged infiltration of US nuclear power plants keeping the US's cyber vulnerabilities constantly in the news, Nakasone said Cyber Command will put together 133 teams to do battle in the cyber realm.

In light of the recent attacks, Nakasone said he's seen "more enthusiasm or desire to serve and join the government or military" and that he looks forward to bringing civilians into the battle against foreign cybercrime.

Top 3

1 Politics Trump claims Putin would prefer Clinton because she doesn't...bullet
2 Politics The US had a clear shot at killing Kim Jong Un on July 4 —...bullet
3 Politics The life of Donald Trump Jr., who once lived out of a...bullet

Politics

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell speaks at a Harden County Republican party fundraiser in Elizabethtown, Kentucky, U.S., June 30, 2017. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
Politics The revised Senate healthcare bill is already on the verge of imploding
Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow.
Politics Russia wants more of its allies to join the fight in Syria
null
Politics 'Most people would have taken that meeting': Trump defends his son’s meeting with a Russian lawyer
paul ryan
Politics Paul Ryan announced he's modernizing the House dress code after uproar over female reporters denied access