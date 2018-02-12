Home > Business Insider > Politics >

Politics :  Donald Trump Jr.'s wife taken to hospital as precaution after opening an envelope filled with white powder

Trump Jr.'s wife, Vanessa Trump, was taken to a New York hospital Monday after she opened an envelope the couple received in the mail containing a white powder.

Vanessa Trump and Donald Trump Jr.

(Chris Kleponis/Getty Images)
  • Donald Trump Jr.'s wife went to the hospital Monday after opening an envelope addressed to Trump Jr. containing an unknown white powder.
  • Police said she felt nauseous and was coughing after opening the envelope.
  • She appears to be okay, officials said.


Donald Trump Jr.'s wife, Vanessa Trump, was taken to a New York hospital Monday after she opened an envelope the couple received in the mail containing an unknown white powder, according to multiple reports.

The letter was addressed to Trump Jr. and sent to their East 54th Street apartment in Manhattan. Vanessa opened the letter after 10 a.m. ET.

Firefighters decontaminated her and two others at the scene, and she was taken to a hospital afterward. Police told The Associated Press that Vanessa said she was coughing and felt nauseous.

WABC reported that they appear to be all right, officials said. Both police and Secret Service are investigating.

"Thankful that Vanessa & my children are safe and unharmed after the incredibly scary situation that occurred this morning," Trump Jr. tweeted. "Truly disgusting that certain individuals choose to express their opposing views with such disturbing behavior."

