Politics :  Controversial White House policy adviser Stephen Miller once jumped into a women's track meet to make a point about masculinity

White House senior adviser Stephen Miller once jumped into a women's track meet to make a point about masculinity.

In a lengthy profile published on Monday, The New York Times reported that Miller "jumped, uninvited, into the final stretch of a girls' track meet, apparently intent on proving his athletic supremacy over the opposite sex."

The White House seems not to have denied the incident to the Times, only clarifying that the girls' track team was from another school.

Classmates remembered different racially and politically charged incidents.

Miller reportedly said he could not be friends with a person of Latino heritage, and on a different occasion, the paper reported, Miller "set off on a patriotic semi-striptease before the editor of the student newspaper, according to the editor, Ari Rosmarin, theatrically removing a button-down to reveal an American flag T-shirt in protest of an article he found inconsistent with the national interest."

Throughout his high school and college tenure, Miller engaged in inflammatory stunts and well-documented political speech.

Miller joked about torture while riding the school bus, calling the activity a "celebration of life and human dignity," and delivered a well-documented speech to classmates in which he asked his classmates if he was "the only one who is sick and tired of being told to pick up my trash when we have plenty of janitors who are paid to do it for us."

Miller became a conservative media sensation in his early years.

He appeared on conservative talk radio as a high schooler and defended Duke University lacrosse players accused of rape at a time when they were universally condemned on campus and in national media outlets (charges against the players were later dropped).

White nationalist activist Richard Spencer said he had a relationship with Miller when they were both at Duke in the mid 2000's, though Miller denies that they had any connection.