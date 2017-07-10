Politics :  ABC calls out Kellyanne Conway over Trump Jr.'s meeting with a Russian lawyer after previously denying any contact with Russians

Kellyanne Conway defended the Trump campaign's previous denials of contact with Russians after news broke that Donald Trump Jr. met with a Russian lawyer in June 2016. Following is a transcript of the video.

ABC: Back in December, you also denied any contacts between the campaign and Russians. I want to show our audience.

Kellyanne Conway (December 18, 2016): Absolutely not, and I discussed that with the president-elect just last night. Those conversations never happened. I hear people saying it like it’s a fact on television. That is just not only inaccurate and false but it’s dangerous, and it does undermine our democracy.

ABC: It did turn out to be a fact, so who misled you and why did Don Jr., Jared Kushner, and Paul Manafort allow those public denials to stand for so many months?

Kellyanne Conway: So as I understand it, George, some of the disclosure forms have been amended since that time, and to reflect other meetings including this one. I think that Tom Llamas, your colleague, put it best. He said that these were vague and ambiguous statements, that Don Jr. was not aware of the lawyer’s name before he got there, and that the conversation quickly changed to what seemed to be the entire purpose of the meeting for that woman, which was Russian adoption. No information was received that was meaningful or helpful and no action was taken, there was no followup whatsoever.