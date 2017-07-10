Home > Business Insider > Politics >

Politics :  A poll asked people which words described Chris Christie after 'Beachgate' — and the results were brutal

Politics A poll asked people which words described Chris Christie after 'Beachgate' — and the results were brutal

  • Published:

A majority of New Jersey voters think the state is worse off as a result of Governor Chris Christie's tenure, according to a Monmouth University poll.

Image
  • New Jersey Governor Chris Christie has just a 15% approval rating.
    New Jersey Governor Chris Christie has just a 15% approval rating.   
  • Chris Christie beach
    Chris Christie beach   
New Jersey Governor Chris Christie has just a 15% approval rating. play

New Jersey Governor Chris Christie has just a 15% approval rating.

(Mel Evans/AP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A majority of New Jersey voters think the state is worse off as a result of Gov. Chris Christie's tenure, according to a Monmouth University poll released Monday.

The poll was conducted in the days following widespread uproar over Christie's use of a state beach that was closed due to a government shutdown over the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

Eighty-six percent of those polled said they saw the aerial photos of Christie and his family lounging on the beach. When asked how they felt about the incident, voters said they were "disgusted," "angry," and in "disbelief."

Almost 20% of the 800 voters criticized the governor's character in their response, calling him "selfish," a "hypocrite," and "arrogant."

"Another 6% of those polled simply used some form of profanity to express their sentiments about Christie's beach day," the poll authors wrote.

Just 15% of Garden State voters — and 30% of Republicans — approve of Christie, making him the least popular governor in the country for the last 2o years and the least popular in New Jersey history. A June Quinnipiac University poll found almost identical numbers.

Almost 80% of respondents said Christie prioritizes his own political career over the interests of the state, a widespread sentiment throughout the last few years of the governor's time in office.

The poll was conducted between July 6 and 9 and has a margin of error of 3.5 percentage points.

Top 3

1 Politics Pablo Escobar and 'El Chapo' Guzman: How 2 of the world's most...bullet
2 Politics Tillerson was reportedly 'stunned' at the way Trump asked...bullet
3 Politics A tiny detail from North Korea's missile launch points to...bullet

Politics

andrew kaczynski
Politics The far right is floating conspiracy theories about a CNN reporter who profiled a pro-Trump Reddit user
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell
Politics Senate Republicans are lining up for a 2nd try on their healthcare bill
Rob Goldstone.
Politics The music publicist who says he brokered the meeting between Donald Trump Jr. and a Russian lawyer has a colorful history on social media
Defense Secretary Jim Mattis after a NATO defense ministers meeting in Brussels, June 29, 2017.
Politics Mattis to high-school reporter: 'Get the political end state right' before going to war