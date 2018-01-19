Home > Business Insider > Politics >

Politics :  A government shutdown would make it harder to respond to the deadly flu epidemic that's ravaging the US

Politics A government shutdown would make it harder to respond to the deadly flu epidemic that's ravaging the US

  • Published: , Refreshed:

The impending government shutdown would have big implications for how the US responds to the flu epidemic.

null play

null

(Shutterstock)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

  • The impending government shutdown could have big implications for how the US responds to the flu epidemic.
  • The US is facing one of the most severe flu seasons in years.
  • The shutdown would impact other health agencies, slowing down drug approvals, food inspections, and patients hoping to enroll in clinical trials.

The possibility of a government shutdown is looming over the country as the Senate tries to pass a funding bill.

The looming shutdown comes at a particularly bad time for public health officials, whose work could be limited especially when it comes to responding to the flu epidemic.

The US is facing one of the most severe flu seasons in years, with "widespread" instances of the bug appearing in 49 states. At least 21 children have died from the flu so far this season, which lasts until May.

"This year’s influenza season is proving particularly difficult" the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention deputy director Anne Schuchat said on Tuesday.

Having fewer resources to monitor the flu epidemic could make the season even more difficult. One complication: 63% of CDC staff would be furloughed, or placed on temporary leave.

Stat News reports that when the government shut down in 2013, the CDC had to shut down its flu program, meaning it was no longer able to track where the disease was spreading, coordinate with local public health officials, test samples coming in, or monitor infections at airports around the world.

Because the flu season is so bad, however, that could change whether the flu program is considered "essential," Stat reports.

The shutdown would impact other agencies under the Department of Health and Human Services as employees are put on furlough. At the Food and Drug Administration, a shutdown could slow down drug approvals and affect food inspections, and at the National Institutes of Health, it could mean that patients hoping to enroll in clinical trials won't be able to.

Top 3

1 Politics Meet the first female fighter pilots in Nigerian historybullet
2 Kaduna Two Americans, two Canadians kidnapped in Nigeria: policebullet
3 Yemi Osinbajo 3 things Nigeria’s vice president told the world about...bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell
Politics Here's which parts of the federal government will remain open during a government shutdown
Crew members of the littoral combat ship USS Little Rock man the rails during the ship's commissioning ceremony, in Buffalo, New York, December 16, 2017.
Politics The Navy's newest warship has been stuck in Canada for weeks due to ice — and will stay there 'until wintery weather conditions improve'
Sergei Millian sat down for an interview with ABC in January 2017.
Politics Fusion GPS testimony brings alleged dossier source Sergei Millian back into the spotlight
WASHINGTON, DC - AUGUST 2: (AFP OUT) Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) makes an announcement on the introduction of the Reforming American Immigration for a Strong Economy (RAISE) Act in the Roosevelt Room at the White House on August 2, 2017 in Washington, DC. The act aims to overhaul U.S. immigration by moving towards a 'merit-based' system. (Photo by Zach Gibson - Pool/Getty Images)
Politics Tom Cotton tears into Lindsey Graham for calling him the 'Steve King of the Senate'