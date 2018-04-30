Home > Business Insider > Politics >

Photos show the tree Macron and Trump planted at the White House is no longer on the South Lawn — but there's a good reason why

Politics Photos show the tree Macron and Trump planted at the White House is no longer on the South Lawn — but there's a good reason why

  • Published: , Refreshed:

During a state visit last week, French President Emmanuel Macron and US President Donald Trump planted a tree that Macron brought as a gift. But on Saturday, photos show a yellow spot in the grass where they planted the tree.

A yellow spot where the tree planted by French President Emmanuel Macron and US President Donald Trump on April 23 stood on the South Lawn of the White House on April 28, 2018. play

A yellow spot where the tree planted by French President Emmanuel Macron and US President Donald Trump on April 23 stood on the South Lawn of the White House on April 28, 2018.

(REUTERS/Yuri Gripas)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

  • During the state visit last week, French President Emmanuel Macron and US President Donald Trump planted a tree that Macron brought as a gift from a forest in France.
  • The tree had grown where US Marines fought a legendary battle during World War I.
  • But on Saturday, Reuters photos show a yellow spot where the two leaders planted the tree.
  • The French ambassador to the US explained why.

Over the weekend, the oak sapling that French President Emmanuel Macron brought from a forest in France for him and US President Donald Trump to plant on the South Lawn of the White House disappeared.

Trump and Macron shovel dirt onto a freshly planted oak tree as first lady Melania Trump watches on the South Lawn of the White House on April 24, 2018. play

Trump and Macron shovel dirt onto a freshly planted oak tree as first lady Melania Trump watches on the South Lawn of the White House on April 24, 2018.

(Reuters/Joshua Roberts)

The photos of the tree-planting sparked many memes on Tuesday:

null play

null

(REUTERS/Steve Holland)

But on Saturday, Reuters photographer Yuri Gripas captured photos that show the tree was no longer where Trump and Macron planted it:

A yellow spot where the tree stood on the South Lawn of the White House on April 28, 2018. play

A yellow spot where the tree stood on the South Lawn of the White House on April 28, 2018.

(REUTERS/Yuri Gripas)

Here's a closer look at the yellow patch on the grass where the tree was:

null play

null

(REUTERS/Yuri Gripas)

The Daily Mail, BBC News, and HuffPost France speculated that the tree may have been temporarily removed under federal rules since it was an imported plant.

An anonymous source from Macron's administration told HuffPost France that US Customs and Border Control requires any imported plant be inspected and undergo a period of quarantine.

On Monday, the French ambassador to the US confirmed this was the case.

"It is in quarantine which is mandatory for any living organism imported to the US," Gérard Araud‏ tweeted. "It will be replanted afterwards."

He also explained that the sapling's roots "remain carefully isolated" in plastic, so they didn't expose the South Lawn to any possible diseases or foreign pests when Macron and Trump planted the tree the day after he arrived in DC.

The White House did not respond to a request for comment on the tree's whereabouts.

Top 3

1 Politics Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince reportedly said Palestinians should...bullet
2 Politics These are the 21 most corrupt countries in Africabullet
3 Politics Russia has 'stepped on the gas' with its submarine fleet —...bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

A screenshot from a video showing off the maneuverability of Russia's Avangard hypersonic glide vehicle.
Politics Russia, China, and the US are in a hypersonic weapons arm race — and officials warn the US could be falling behind
Here are 4 focal issues on Buhari, Trump meeting today
Politics Here are the 4 focal issues on Buhari, Trump White House meeting today
null
Politics Trump reportedly vets nominees based on personal loyalty — and it's become a nightmare for the White House
Donald Trump and Nigerian president Muhammadu Buhari.
Politics Trump is hosting an African leader at the White House for the first time since his 's---hole' comment