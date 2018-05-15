news

Nigerians are not taking it easy with the country's anti-corruption chief, Ibrahim Magu for wearing a lapel carrying the re-election bid of President Muhammadu Buhari ahead of the 2019 presidential election.

Ibrahim Magu, acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crime Commission, EFCC, was featured as a guest on a live television programme on Tuesday, May 15, 2018.

Nigerians believed that as an independent institution of government, wearing a chest badge of Muhammadu Buhari's re-election on national television does not portray the image of the anti-corruption agency in good light.

The action of the EFCC boss, Ibrahim Magu spark conversation on the social media as Nigerians expressed views on the issue.

Kayode Ogundamisi, a public commentator said the EFCC is not the private property of President Muhammadu Buhari for the head of the agency to be wearing a lapel for his re-election.

“The action compromises his independence.

“The loyalty of heads of agencies is to the constitution of Nigeria and the acts establishing them.”

“Magu is bringing EFCC into disrepute,” Ogundamisi said in a tweet.

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari commissioned the new head office building of anti-graft agency, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), in Abuja on Tuesday, May 15, 2018.

The United Kingdom government boosted the new office with specialised IT software to enable the anti-corruption agency to become the most advanced agency in the region.

At the commissioning, President Buhari said his administration's fight against corruption is an attempt to save the country and not to persecute anyone.