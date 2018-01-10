Nigeria & neighbours move to finally capture Abubakar Shekau

news

Nigeria and other three West African states have launched a final onslaught against the Boko Haram towards capturing their leader, Abubakar Shekau and ending the insurgency.

According to DailyMail UK, the military of Nigeria, Cameroon, Chad and Niger Republic have stormed the Sambisa Forest to capture Shekau and also coordinating attacks around the Lake Chad to get another factional leader, Mamman Nur.

Both locations are within the perimeter of Borno state, Northeast Nigeria.

Brigadier General Sani Usman, the spokesman for Nigerian military, Shekau is now "a spent horse, waiting for his Waterloo." Mamman Nur is also said to have been injured during a recent aerial bombardment by Nigerian Airforce.

Operation ‘Deep Punch 2’

The current joint operation by the countries is code name ‘Operation Deep Punch 2’ and it has been adjudged to be making “tremendous progress”.

Mr Onyema Nwachukwu, the spokesman of the Operation Lafiya Dole Theatre Command in Maiduguri said on the operation:

“The new feat of victory was achieved following the sustained “onslaught on Boko Haram terrorists’ enclaves in the Lake Chad region where a factional leader of the group Mamman Nur has suffered grave injury, while one of his wives has been killed in the battle”.

“Moreso about 250-foot soldiers from the Albarnawy camp have surrendered to Nigerien Authorities due to the devastating artillery and aerial bombardments Operation Lafiya Dole troops.

“Many of the insurgents who fled the onslaught are now taking advantage of the “AMNESTY” offered by the Nigerien government by surrendering to Nigerien Forces,” he said.

Why is it hard to capture Shekau

Abubakar Shekau is the Boko Haram's leader since 2009 and his location within the Sambisa forest has been impeccable for the military. According to locals and military officials, Shekau is holed in the Parisu area of Borno which is landing with many landmines.

"There are mines all over the marshland leading to the Shekau camp, which makes it difficult for troops to get to the camp," a Military source told the AFP.

"Once the soldiers cross the river, they are in Parisu. Shekau is within their grasp this time because he is holed up."