Nigeria border agency retires 577 officers from the service

The Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) has announced the retirement of 577 officers from the service.

According to a circular released by the border service on Friday, January 12, 2017, the move is to ensure affected personnel properly disengage from the service and proceed on the compulsory three-months pre-retirement leave as stated by the law.

The circular titled: ‘CIRCULAR NO/HRD/2017/003-LIST OF OFFICERS/MEN FOR STATUTORY RETIREMENT IN THE YEAR 2018’ and signed by Sulaiman M.S.J, Comptroller Establishments.

“I am directed to forward the attached list on the above subject as a Pre-Retirement notice to all affected officers.all affected officers due for retirement in 2018 are to disengage from active service and proceed on three-months pre-retirement leave, three months to the effective date of retirement,” the circular reads in part.

“A Deputy Comptroller General, an Assistant Comptroller General, 11 Comptrollers, 27 Deputy Comptrollers, 27 Assistant Comptrollers and 23 Chief Superintendents of Customs are due for retirement.”

“file officers listed on the retirement notice include five Chief Inspector of Customs Terminal (CIC T); 21 Chief Inspector of Customs (CIC); 21 Superintendent of Customs (SC); 36 Deputy Chief Inspector of Customs (DCIC); 23 Deputy Comptrollers (DCs); 121 Assistant Chief Inspector of Customs (ACIC); four ACIC1; 131 Deputy Inspector of Customs (DIC); and one Assistant Superintendent of Customs 11.

“83 Senior Inspector of Customs (SIC); two Chief Customs Assistant (CCA ‘T’); 18 Inspector of Customs (IC); six CC; three Assistant Inspector of Customs; two Senior Customs Assistant (SCA); and one Customs Assistant (CA).

“The affected officers are to be disengaged either on the basis of mandatory 60 years of age or 35 years in service, in line with the civil service rules. Those affected are expected to report to the headquarters with their notice of retirement on or before the end of March this year.”

“All affected officers are to ensure compliance and forward their three months pre-retirement notice to the Comptroller General of Customs accordingly. Any observed error, omission or legitimate complaints should be forwarded to the office of the Comptroller General of Customs on or before 31st March 2018.”

“All those due for retirement must proceed on the mandatory three months pre-retirement leave, starting March 2018.”

Performance of the New Custom Service

The NCS has recently recorded many achievements. In 2017, the service remitted over N1 trillion to the Federal government as revenue for the year. This is the highest revenue since its establishment.

Also, the service had seized consignments of ammunition coming into the country from Turkey. More so, it has helped in curtailing the activities of smugglers at various land entry points into the country, and this played a significant role in reducing rice importation into Nigeria and boosting the agricultural sector performance in 2017.