How to read the roughly 2,000 pages of documents the Senate just released on Don Jr.'s Trump Tower meeting with a Russian lawyer

The Senate Judiciary Committee released on Tuesday over 2,500 pages of documents on its investigation into the meeting, which has drawn scrutiny over what was supposedly discussed at Trump Tower.

The Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday released roughly 2,000 pages of documents on its investigation into a Trump Tower meeting with a Russian lawyer, which has drawn scrutiny over what was supposedly discussed.

Several aides from President Donald Trump's campaign, including his son Donald Trump Jr. and son-in-law Jared Kushner, met with Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya at Trump Tower in June 2016.

Below are documents of testimonies and information gathered by the committee from the meeting's attendees.

Donald Trump Jr.

Paul Manafort Notes

Donald Trump Jr. Exhibits

Jared Kushner

Natalia Veselnitskaya

