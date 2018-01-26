All the deals, meetings and networking made by Nigeria at WEF 2018

news

2018 World Economic Forum (WEF) will be ending today, January 26 and Nigeria has used the meeting opportunity to push for a fair position in global trade for Africa and initiate deals that would benefit Nigeria.

The leader of the Nigerian delegation to this year's edition of the event is vice president, Professor Yemi Osinbajo.

World Economic Forum (WEF) is an annual event which brings all world political, economic and business leaders together in in one place. One importance of this event is its potency to share global trends for the next 12 months. Hence, the importance attached to the event.

African countries were seen utilising this opportunity to push for benefit share for the region and their respective country. Osinbajo’s first call was the need for Western countries to ensure Africa gets a fair dealing in trade policy and not aids.

A call for the Western countries to open their market for products produced in Africa.

Also, Osinbajo had a brief business dialogue with with Jack Ma, the founder of Ali Baba, before leading his team to a meeting with Japan External Trade Organization (JARTO). The meeting with JARTO centred on possible areas of mutual economic collaborations between Nigeria and Japan.

The Nigerian team was reported to have held another high-level meeting with Bill Gates and Aliko Dangote on the fight against polio in Nigeria. This is important as the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundations recently agreed to repay $76 million polio debt owed by Nigeria to the Japanese government.