Home > Business Insider > Politics >

A journalist's death was captured on Facebook Live during protests in Nicaragua

Politics A journalist's death was captured on Facebook Live during protests in Nicaragua

  • Published: , Refreshed:
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!
  • Angel Gahona was shot while covering a protest in Bluefields, Nicaragua, on Saturday.
  • He was filming a video on his phone when he was shot. A cameraman standing behind him captured the whole thing.
  • Deadly protests have been taking place around Nicaragua after the government announced plans to have workers pay more for social security, while reducing existing pensions.


A Nicaraguan journalist was shot dead on Facebook Live while filming protests in his home country.

Angel Gahona was filming and narrating a video on his phone outside the city hall of Bluefields, southeastern Nicaragua, when he was killed on Saturday night.

He was followed closely by a cameraman, whose footage captured the entire shooting and its aftermath.

In the cameraman's video, which Business Insider has chosen not to publish, Gahona is seen approaching an ATM glass door when a single shot rings out and Gahona collapses immediately.

As he lay still on the side of a street, several voices are heard screaming his name. Grainy footage of Gahona lying on the ground showed blood coming from his head and chest.

Gahona was taken to hospital with a serious head wound but died from his injuries on his way, according to Sky News.

angel gahona play

angel gahona

(Ileana Lacayo Ortíz/Facebook)

Only police and people fighting the protesters were around Gahona when he was shot, Nicaraguan newspaper La Prensa reported, citing local journalists.

Bluefields was one of several Nicaraguan cities that witnessed violent clashes after the government announced a plan last week to have workers pay more into the country's social security system, while reducing the pensions of existing retirees.

Gahoan's death is one of at least 25 around the country since protests broke out, CNN reported, citing local human rights activists.

Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega reversed the social security proposal on Sunday as a result of the protests.

He said in televised remarks translated by The New York Times: "We have to re-establish order. We cannot allow groups to impose chaos, crime, and looting."

Top 3

1 Politics 5 quotes that show President Buhari is bad at diplomacybullet
2 Politics The 6 most controversial senators in Nigeriabullet
3 Politics In a major departure from tradition, Trump will not invite...bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

null
Politics Theresa May could resign if she loses a vote on leaving the customs union after Brexit
waffle house shooting ak-15
Politics The Waffle House shooting suspect was previously arrested near the White House in 2017, had 4 guns confiscated then returned to him
Taiwanese soldiers stand in front of M60A3 tanks during a military drill in Hualien, eastern Taiwan, January 30, 2018.
Politics China is getting increasingly aggressive with Taiwan — but war would be disastrous for both sides
Ivana Trump didn't hold back in an interview with Page Six this weekend.
Politics Ivana Trump thinks Donald Trump should 'just go and play golf' instead of running for reelection, wants Ivanka to get out of DC, and feels sorry for Melania Trump