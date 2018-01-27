Top 5 beaches outside Lagos you should visit in 2018

Going to these places will make you appreciate the work of nature.
Nigeria is blessed with some beautiful coastlines. As a result, there are places with golden sand and serene seashores where picnic, sunbathing and other recreational activities are best suited.
For people living and working in Lagos, a visit to the beach is a regular activity but this cannot be said of those in other parts of the country.
So, for people considering nature exploration and would love to see what a beach looks like in parts of Nigeria aside Lagos, here are 5 beaches which should be on your visit list.
In Ebonyi state – Eastern part of Nigeria, there are two different locations with golden sand beach – Unwana and Ndibe.
The locations are suitable for a picnic, boat cruising and sports fishing.
There is also a beach in Asaba, Delta state with a beautiful scenery. It is surrounded by palm trees, rock formations and white sand creeks.
The Patigi beach is located in Kwara state, north-central Nigeria. It is situated along River Niger.
The place is an ideal location for nature exploration, especially fishing activities.
Calabar as a major tourist destination in Nigeria and it also has a good beach to meet the need of its visitors. Beyin beach is a unique spot with a large space.
Boat cruising and swimming are popular activities witnessed on the beach.
Finima beach is located on Bonny Island and surrounded by the Atlantic Ocean. The beach is a major relaxation spot for expatriates working in the Nigerian oil and gas industry.