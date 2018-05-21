These are the seven richest billionaires in Africa right now

news

On Monday, May 21, 2018, Bloomberg released the current list of the top 500 billionaires in the world in its Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Only seven Africans made the list and two are Nigerians – Aliko Dangote and Mike Adenuga.

Bloomberg Billionaires Index is a daily ranking of the world's billionaires published by Bloomberg News since March 2012. The index tracks the 500 wealthiest people, the biggest movers and fortunes around the world. The ranking was designed to provide a more transparent and accountable presentation of the world's biggest personal fortunes.

These men are the richest billionaires in Africa right now:

1. Aliko Dangote

Nigerian business magnate, investor, and owner of the Dangote Group with interests in commodities in Nigeria and other African countries.

He is the 103th-richest person in the world and the richest in Africa

Total net worth - $12.8B

2. Johann Rupert

South African-born entrepreneur and chairman of the Swiss-based luxury-goods company Richemont as well as of the South Africa-based company Remgro.

Total net worth - $7.98B

3. Nicky Oppenheimer

South African billionaire businessman and philanthropist. He was formerly the chairman of De Beers diamond mining company and of its subsidiary, the Diamond Trading Company, and former deputy chairman of Anglo American.

In 2017, Oppenheimer was the second richest African but now occupies the third position on Bloomberg Billionaire table.

Total net worth - $7.43B

4. Nassef Sawiris

An Egyptian billionaire businessman who owns 30 percent of OCI, a Geleen, Netherlands-based construction contractor and 27 percent of Dubai-based Orascom Construction, an infrastructure and engineering group. His other assets include stakes in the sportswear company Adidas and LafargeHolcim, the world's biggest cement maker.

He is currently the richest man in Egypt, according to Bloomberg Billionaire Index.

Total net worth - $6.91B

5. Natie Kirsh

A South African-born Swazi billionaire businessman, with property spanning Australia, Swaziland, and the UK. He has Swazi citizenship, and according to Forbes, he is the wealthiest person in Swaziland.

Total net worth - $6.57B

6. Naguib Sawiris

He owns stakes in gold mines through his closely held company, La Mancha Resources. The Luxembourg-based entity's investments include stakes in Evolution Mining and Endeavor Mining. He's also invested in Orascom Telecom Media and Technology, which has interests across the Middle East and North Africa.

Total net worth - $5.48B

7. Mike Adenuga

Nigerian billionaire businessman, and the second-richest person in Nigeria. His company Globacom is Nigeria's second-largest telecom operator and has a presence in Ghana and Benin

Total net worth - $4.11B