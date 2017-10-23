Home > Business Insider > Lifestyle >

Lifestyle :  What it's like to take a £4,500 first class flight on Lufthansa

Frequent flier and points expert Gilbert Ott is no newbie to luxury travel — but his experience flying first class on Lufthansa left him impressed.

(God Save The Points)
As owner of air miles site God Save the Points, he spends his time travelling the globe in first class, writing about the latest hacks in the travel industry, from how to get cheap flights to how to make economy feel like first class.

In July, he took a £4,500 ($5,900) flight on Lufthansa first class for just $750 (£570) using air miles.

He departed from Frankfurt Airport heading to New York — and he documented his luxurious experience in a video.

Scroll down to see what it's like to fly first class on Lufthansa, according to the man who travels in style on the cheap.

This is frequent flier and points expert Gilbert Ott. In July, he paid $750 (£570) for a £4,500 flight in first class on Lufthansa by using Asiana Club miles, which he earned by purchasing Starwood Preferred Guest hotel points.

(Gilbert Ott)

"It’s a little over eight hours in change, and I’d flown over in economy for a short work trip, so it was a very welcomed improvement," Ott told Business Insider. "To be on a plane with four cabins, and be in the one that only has eight seats at the pointiest end is pretty cool."



Ott arrived at Frankfurt Airport's First Class terminal — yes, there's a separate one — and said it was "like a hotel lobby but just for first class passengers," compete with a cigar bar, fine dining, unlimited booze, shower rooms, nap rooms, and private security.

(God Save The Points)


Once checked in and through to the lounge, he took a shower, "because I have my own bathroom to take showers in," he said. They gave out rubber duckies.

(God Save The Points)


He then made use of one of the nap rooms, which allows travellers to use the bed, eye mask, toothbrush, or just chill out and charge their devices.

(God Save The Points)


Once relaxing in the lounge, a waiter brought him a Singapore Sling. 'You're given a 'personal assistant' that takes care of you," Ott said.

(God Save The Points)


It was "all you can drink," from $200-a-bottle Johnnie Walker Blue, to Bollinger Champagne or 12 kinds of water.

(God Save The Points)


There was plenty of food on offer, too.

(God Save The Points)


Ott was impressed by the meat slicer.

(God Save The Points)


When it was time to board, a Porsche Cayenne picked Ott up to drive him directly from the lounge to the plane. "I don't have to go into the terminal, I don't have to board with the rest of the people, I'm going straight to the plane, on the ground," he said.

(God Save The Points)


This is what first class looks like on a Lufthansa plane.

(God Save The Points)


The seats are certainly spacious — and there was a divider wall for extra privacy. "The seat is not the wildest one you’ll find in first class — that belongs to the Etihad First Apartment — but the service, comfort, and refinement is up there with anyone," Ott told BI.



Once seated, Ott tucked into some Champagne.

(God Save The Points)


They left him the bottle. "The champagne goes for $150 a bottle, and there's a caviar course, so I definitely made a dent in getting my money’s worth," Ott said.

(God Save The Points)


He also dug into some Beluga vodka. "I had a wonderful crew member named Alex taking care of me," Ott said. "He was so good I remember his name months later. It felt like a really cool friend who said 'It’s all on me, we’re going big tonight.'"

(God Save The Points)


Throughout the flight, food was served on white table cloths.

(God Save The Points)


When it was time for bed, the cabin crew made his bed for him. There was even a button he could push to put up a wall to make his bed completely private.

(God Save The Points)


"I have a rule of thumb which I apply in my editorial guidelines on the site which roughly reads 'If you have anything bad to say about first class, someone will come from economy and kick your ass,'" Ott said. "I can’t fault a single thing about the experience."

(God Save The Points)


Watch the full video of his first class flight here.



