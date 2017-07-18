Lifestyle :  We went to the world’s first rooftop vineyard — here’s what it’s like

Less than half a mile from the F train sits the heavy brick gate to the Brooklyn Navy Yard.

Atop one of the many industrial buildings in the yard lies Rooftop Reds, a 15,000-square-foot vineyard, run by founder Devin Shomaker's planter system and set against the Manhattan skyline.

"This is a micro vineyard. Each one of these vines gets so much more attention than a traditional vine would," Shomaker told Business Insider.

The vineyard also has a tasting room, a cornhole set, and a row of hammocks.