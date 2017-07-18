Home > Business Insider > Lifestyle >

Lifestyle :  We went to the world’s first rooftop vineyard — here’s what it’s like

Lifestyle We went to the world’s first rooftop vineyard — here’s what it’s like

  • Published:
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Less than half a mile from the F train sits the heavy brick gate to the Brooklyn Navy Yard.

Atop one of the many industrial buildings in the yard lies Rooftop Reds, a 15,000-square-foot vineyard, run by founder Devin Shomaker's planter system and set against the Manhattan skyline.

"This is a micro vineyard. Each one of these vines gets so much more attention than a traditional vine would," Shomaker told Business Insider.

The vineyard also has a tasting room, a cornhole set, and a row of hammocks.

Top 3

1 Lifestyle 5 incredible beach-side hotels in Lagosbullet
2 Lifestyle 7 most amazing natural resorts in Nigeriabullet
3 Lifestyle The numbers show that marriage does make men fatterbullet

Lifestyle

Gilbert Ott, founder of God Save the Points.
Lifestyle A frequent flier is giving his first class tickets to anyone who can find him at an airport
"Top Gear" host Matt LeBlanc.
Lifestyle The BBC is about to publish how much its biggest stars earn — here's what to expect
Senegalese-American rapper Akon, pictured in June 2015, is looking to invest in solar power projects across Africa and plans to launch a mini-grid solar project when possible
Lifestyle Akon is betting on a struggling African streaming service after his renewable energy success
null
Lifestyle This chef makes cakes that look like pizzas, burgers, and hotdogs