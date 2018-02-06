Home > Business Insider > Lifestyle >

Lifestyle :  We went to the McDonald's owned by the Queen — and it's one of the poshest we've ever seen

Lifestyle We went to the McDonald's owned by the Queen — and it's one of the poshest we've ever seen

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Her Majesty is associated with many things after 66 years on the throne — but fast food is not one of them.

The Queen watched on as we ate. play

The Queen watched on as we ate.

(Business Insider)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

  • It's been 66 years since Queen Elizabeth II took the throne.
  • Her Majesty owns a lot of land, including race horses, castles, and hotels.
  • We went to the Queen's very own McDonald's and it's one of the poshest we've seen.
  • The Queen travelled up with us on the train and joined us for a very English breakfast.
  • Customers were blissfully ignorant that they were scoffing Big Macs on the Queen's land.


Today, the Queen celebrates 66 years since taking the throne.

And as Britain's head of state, Queen Elizabeth II certainly owns a lot of land. Her £13 billion ($17 billion) property empire includes iconic race courses, grand hotels, historic castles, and even an offshore energy portfolio.

She also happens to own a franchise of McDonald's in Oxfordshire. Well, sort of. The McDonald's at the Banbury Gateway Shopping Park sits on land that forms part of the Crown Estate.

It's not the first time the fast food giant has been on the Queen's turf. She used to own a branch on the Bath Road Retail Park in Slough before selling the land last year for £177 million. But the Banbury branch, which opened in 2015, is definitely hers.

Naturally, Business Insider went to investigate...

We made the 80-mile journey out of London to take Her Majesty for breakfast. What we found was a McDonald's fit for a Queen, stuffed full of the fanciest mod-cons the chain has to offer.

First, we caught a train from Marylebone station to Banbury in Oxfordshire. In total, the journey took two hours via two trains, two tubes, and a bus.

null play

null

(Business Insider)

Her Majesty came for the ride. Sadly, we couldn't stretch to first class, but she perked up once we reached our destination.

null play

null

(Business Insider)

Inside, it immediately felt different to most McDonald's. There were leather sofas and booth-like seats, laminate floors, and white Eames chairs. Beats benches and swivel stools.

null play

null

(Business Insider)

Customers are greeted by digital menu boards, while free Samsung tablets sit on some tables. So even the Queen can send a tweet or two.

null play

null

(Business Insider)

If Samsung's not your thing, there's free WiFi and air charging ports.

null play

null

(Business Insider)

There was also table service. So once you've picked and paid for your food you can just chill out and soak up the ambience.

To mark the occasion, we decided to order a royally British breakfast consisting of a bacon butty, hash brown, and cup of tea...

null play

null

(Business Insider)

...all eaten under Her Majesty's watchful eye, of course.

null play

null

(Business Insider)

The manager and franchise owner declined to comment, but were aware that the branch is part of the Crown Estate. We also spoke to customers, who were blissfully ignorant that they were scoffing Big Macs on the Queen's land.

So now the secret's out, next time you're in Banbury McDonald's remember to raise a glass and toast the Queen.

Cheers!

null play

null

(BI)
null play

null

(AP)

Top 3

1 Lifestyle These are 5 benefits of Shea butter you didn't knowbullet
2 Obi Okeke ‘Dr Bugatti' 5 Things you should know about the Nigerian who...bullet
3 Lifestyle A Nigerian just purchased Schwarzenegger's Bugatti Veyron...bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

null
Lifestyle Martin Luther King's family slams Ram for using his speech to sell trucks in most-hated Super Bowl ad
null
Lifestyle UPS plans to up spending on tech and network capacity (UPS)
Government to conduct nationwide screening for cancer
Lifestyle Government to conduct nationwide screening for cancer
Lagos will soon lose its spot as busiest airport in Africa
Lifestyle Lagos will soon lose its spot as busiest airport in Africa