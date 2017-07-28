Lifestyle :  We took a ride on London's hidden underground rail line that was once used to transport post across the city

London's "Mail Rail" is set to open again after being closed for 14 years.



The underground system, previously hidden from the public, was used to transport post across the city for 76 years. The line was 6.5 miles long and ran between Whitechapel and Paddington.



It was suspended in 2003 due to high running costs.



From September 2017, members of the public can take a ride on part of the line.



In July 2016, Business Insider UK featured a video showing laser scans of the underground tunnels before they were re-opened.



Produced and filmed by David Ibekwe